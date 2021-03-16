ASHA workers protest over issues with e-survey

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Nearly 200 ASHA workers protested against various issues that they have been facing while conducting surveys, at Mysore Bank circle on Monday. Apart from the public’s apprehension in answering some questions in the e-Sameekshe survey, ASHA workers also raised the issue of lack of tablets for all, the government not providing mobile data, lack of alternatives for those who do not know how to operate tablets, and not being given any incentive for the survey.

Fathima, an ASHA worker in Kurubarahalli said she, among others, are doing multiple surveys apart from the ones that are not related to health. They start working as early as 8.30 am and finish by 9.30 pm, owing to the excess workload.

“People are not cooperative and do not wish to answer questions when we ask if they have a BPL card, Aadhaar card, ration card, mobile, TV, two-wheeler car, etc. The government has not explained the purpose of the e-Sameekshe survey and why we are asking such questions,” Fathima said.

“In the backdrop of fear over the government restarting the National Register of Citizens (NRC), the public does not want to reply to e- Sameekshe. They abuse ASHA workers when they ask such questions,” said Durgesh Prakash, state executive committee member, AIUTUC, to which the ASHA workers’ union is affiliated.