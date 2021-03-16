STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

ASHA workers protest over issues with e-survey

Nearly 200 ASHA workers protested against various issues that they have been facing while conducting surveys, at Mysore Bank circle on Monday.

Published: 16th March 2021 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2021 03:04 PM   |  A+A-

ASHA workers stage protest in Bengaluru. (Photo| Shriram BN, EPS)

ASHA workers stage protest in Bengaluru. (Photo| Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Nearly 200 ASHA workers protested against various issues that they have been facing while conducting surveys, at Mysore Bank circle on Monday. Apart from the public’s apprehension in answering some questions in the e-Sameekshe survey, ASHA workers also raised the issue of lack of tablets for all, the government not providing mobile data, lack of alternatives for those who do not know how to operate tablets, and not being given any incentive for the survey.

Fathima, an ASHA worker in Kurubarahalli said she, among others, are doing multiple surveys apart from the ones that are not related to health. They start working as early as 8.30 am and finish by 9.30 pm, owing to the excess workload.

“People are not cooperative and do not wish to answer questions when we ask if they have a BPL card, Aadhaar card, ration card, mobile, TV, two-wheeler car, etc. The government has not explained the purpose of the e-Sameekshe survey and why we are asking such questions,” Fathima said.

“In the backdrop of fear over the government restarting the National Register of Citizens (NRC), the public does not want to reply to e- Sameekshe. They abuse ASHA workers when they ask such questions,” said Durgesh Prakash, state executive committee member, AIUTUC, to which the ASHA workers’ union is affiliated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Asha workers
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Disregard for rules: How spike in south zone pushing up Bengaluru's Covid tally
Congress flag used for representational purpose only
Black day if Bill is passed, says Congress; Centre going by SC directive, asserts BJP 
Security personnel deployed at former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu's residence in Hyderabad in view of CID notices served in Amaravati Land Scam case. (Photo | R V K Rao, EPS)
Amaravati land scam: CID asks Chandrababu Naidu to appear before it on March 23
Beware! This deadly bacteria is thriving in Hyderabad lakes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers collect samples for Covid-19. (File Photo | Madhav K, EPS)
Is India staring at a new Covid-19 wave?
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Hassan (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
INTERVIEW | It’s opportunity, not opportunism: Kamal Haasan on contesting Tamil Nadu polls
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp