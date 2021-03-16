STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Close shave: Chased by jumbos, safari driver makes quick getaway

Forest department officials said the driver waited around 10-15 minutes for the herd to pass.

Published: 16th March 2021 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2021 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

Screen grab of a video showing one of the elephants chasing the jeep

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A group of tourists who were on a safari in K Gudi of BRT Tiger Reserve had close shave on Sunday evening when they were chased by an elephant and then found themselves surrounded by a herd, an experience they will not forget for a long time.A one-and-a-half-minute video taken by one of the tourists and shared with The New Indian Express shows a wild female elephant chasing the jeep for a good distance. The jeep then grinds to a halt when confronted by another elephant from the same herd. The driver is seen using the headlights and driving behind the running elephant, making it appear as if the driver is chasing the elephant. 

Forest department officials said the driver waited around 10-15 minutes for the herd to pass. “Due to the rigid safari timings, the driver tries to pass through as the herd is yet to cross the safari route, only to be caught in between the two elephants and be surrounded by the herd. The driver’s presence of mind saved the tourists,” said a forest department official from BRT.

Officials said that unlike Bandipur or Nagarahole, safari timings at BRT are not flexible, and the animals are not used to the presence of humans as the safari is new. Also, the terrain is different, and one does not know where the animals hide. Therefore, it is only experience and caution which matter, officials said.

Experts and conservationists, however, are not convinced. A conservationist who works closely with the department said, “Many a time, drivers enrage animals and then race for the thrill of it. They also do this to give tourists the best opportunity for photographs and make some extra money. Drivers sometimes do this to get famous as their names do the rounds on social media.” 

BRT Tiger Reserve Director Santoshkumar G told The New Indian Express that the video was shared with him on Monday. The driver is being questioned and the matter is being investigated. This is the first time such an incident has occurred at the reserve.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
elephant BRT Tiger Reserve
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Disregard for rules: How spike in south zone pushing up Bengaluru's Covid tally
Congress flag used for representational purpose only
Black day if Bill is passed, says Congress; Centre going by SC directive, asserts BJP 
Security personnel deployed at former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu's residence in Hyderabad in view of CID notices served in Amaravati Land Scam case. (Photo | R V K Rao, EPS)
Amaravati land scam: CID asks Chandrababu Naidu to appear before it on March 23
Beware! This deadly bacteria is thriving in Hyderabad lakes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers collect samples for Covid-19. (File Photo | Madhav K, EPS)
Is India staring at a new Covid-19 wave?
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Hassan (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
INTERVIEW | It’s opportunity, not opportunism: Kamal Haasan on contesting Tamil Nadu polls
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp