Errant schools to face legal action

BENGALURU: Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Monday issued a circular to take strict action against schools that have reopened Classes 1 to 5 despite the government not allowing it. He has asked the education department to form taluk-level inspection committees to take legal action against such errant and educational institutes. The education department had allowed opening of Classes 6 and above after health and family welfare department and the Technical Advisory Committee allowed it. But some schools have reopened Classes 1 to 5 without authorisation, said Kumar on Monday.

The action comes after Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar, in a series of tweets, said he had received complaints that some private schools had reopened lower primary classes. He had requested the education minister to take action.

Schools and PU colleges reopened on January 1 for Classes 10 and 12, while the government decided to extend reopening of Classes 6 to 8 for schools across the state, except Bengaluru city and along Karnataka-Kerala border. Meanwhile, child rights activists had demanded reopening of schools for younger children as well. However, the government stuck to its decision.

The circular by Kumar comes just a day before the third hearing of a case filed in the Karnataka High Court, seeking the government’s response to why students of lower primary classes are not allowed to attend school.The court will also decide on the resumption of mid-day meals to schoolchildren, including those at anganwadis. Although schools have opened a few classes, the government is yet to resume the midday meal programme and continued with dry rations. The delay is because of Central Government guidelines stopping schools from serving hot meals on their premises.