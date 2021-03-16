Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Cometh summer heat, cometh time of breathable fashion. As the season changes, trends quickly evolve from warm and cozy jackets to easy and breathable clothing. This year as the temperature starts to rise, linens and cottons are taking over wardrobes. Linen shirts, dresses and light jackets are some of the go-to styles this summer.

Nikhila Reddy, founder of Swedle, a boutique fashion label, finds the college-going crowd moving towards linens because of its lighter feel. “Rather than fast fashion or going in for polyesters, many youngsters are opting for Indian fabrics, which are suitable for our weather conditions,” says Reddy. She adds that the versatility of the fabric is such that you can use it for longer hours and still feel fresh in them. Office look or a casual brunch with friends, the fabrics fit all occasions.

Vidhi Singhal, founder of three-year-old The August Company, says the nature of the fabric makes it suitable for India’s tropical weather. “It’s the natural fabric which is absolutely breathable. It is airy and also absorbs sweat,” says Singhal, adding that people prefer it in any form, shirts, dresses, etc. Calling her company sustainable – a buzz word this season – Singhal is clear about why she calls it so.

“There are many debates going on about why companies call themselves sustainable, however, conscious fashion is also about using a product for at least 10 years. It’s also about creating a safe work environment for the staff,” says Singhal.

Agrees Sounak Sen Barat, co-founder of House of Three. He points out that the weaver’s community should be supported at any cost before their work fades away. “I have always been a huge supporter of handlooms. This year, I see people going in for the easy-breezy non-body hugging clothing which helps them feel most comfortable,” says Barat, whose latest summer collection Sattva is out, and primarily uses linen and cotton. However, Sen feels the two fabrics are not a completely sustainable solution. “If you ask me what the future of sustainable fashion is, I would say it’s hemp and bamboo, which is easy to grow and is picking up,” says Sen.