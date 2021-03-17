STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Cash-for-posting trend breeds corruption: HC

Their petition said that officials had colluded with one Muniraju and demolished the houses without following due process under the Karnataka Land Revenue Act.

Published: 17th March 2021 02:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2021 12:07 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday came down heavily against the State Government over the high-handed attitude of officials, and perception among citizens that plum postings are assigned for monetary considerations. “Allegations are levelled by opposition leaders and social activists. Cutting across political parties that have formed governments, allegations are levelled against heads of departments, ministers and chief ministers. There cannot be two views that if an officer shells out money to get a plum posting, he will employ all means to recover the money he has invested, and makes every effort to make money for future needs, and this forms the vicious circle of corruption,” Justice R Devdas said.

The judge was hearing a case filed by Jayamma, Harish, G Shankar and another person, who had approached the high court alleging that their houses in Doddathoguru in Bengaluru had been demolished on February 26, 2020. Their petition said that officials had colluded with one Muniraju and demolished the houses without following due process under the Karnataka Land Revenue Act.

Referring to the high-handedness of Assistant Commissioner M G Shivanna and Tahsildar Shivappa Lamani of Bengaluru South sub-division, Justice Devdas said he would urge the Karnataka Chief Justice to initiate proceedings suo motu against the State government to put an end to the “pernicious practice” of providing postings for monetary considerations.

“This court should take judicial notice of the fact that such high-handed action on the part of the authorities could not have happened if they were sensitive about their powers and functions...” the judge said. He said the authorities did not fear the consequences of violating the law. “Such officers are emboldened by the fact that they are protected by the government. Every now and then, citizens are given to understand that ‘plum’ postings are assigned for monetary considerations. Such news (is) published in national newspapers, magazines, television channels and social media,” the court said.

The judge directed the additional chief secretary of the revenue department to initiate an inquiry against the two officials who along with Muniraju were ordered to pay costs of Rs 10,000 each of the four petitioners. It also directed that a copy of the order be placed before the Chief Justice and forwarded to the Chief Secretary.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High court Karnataka government
India Matters
A health worker checks the temperature of passengers as they screen people for COVID-19 tests at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
2nd Covid wave? India records 28,903 new infections, highest in 2021 so far
A health worker sanitizes the baggage of passengers as a precaution against COVID-19 at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Double mutation variant detected in Maharashtra amid worsening Covid situation
For representational purposes(File Photo | PTI)
4.12 lakh millionaire households in India, 3,000 with over Rs 1,000 crore
Hero led the sales with 36.3 per cent market share.
Sale of electric vehicles surges amid record fuel prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File Photo | PTI)
Twenty-two of the world's 30 most polluted cities are in India: World Air Quality Report
PC Chacko (R) welcomed to NCP by Sharad Pawar (C) & Praful Patel | shekhar yadav
Kerala Polls 2021: PC Chacko to support LDF, raise Opposition unity through Pawar's NCP
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp