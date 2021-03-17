Cash-for-posting trend breeds corruption: HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday came down heavily against the State Government over the high-handed attitude of officials, and perception among citizens that plum postings are assigned for monetary considerations. “Allegations are levelled by opposition leaders and social activists. Cutting across political parties that have formed governments, allegations are levelled against heads of departments, ministers and chief ministers. There cannot be two views that if an officer shells out money to get a plum posting, he will employ all means to recover the money he has invested, and makes every effort to make money for future needs, and this forms the vicious circle of corruption,” Justice R Devdas said.

The judge was hearing a case filed by Jayamma, Harish, G Shankar and another person, who had approached the high court alleging that their houses in Doddathoguru in Bengaluru had been demolished on February 26, 2020. Their petition said that officials had colluded with one Muniraju and demolished the houses without following due process under the Karnataka Land Revenue Act.

Referring to the high-handedness of Assistant Commissioner M G Shivanna and Tahsildar Shivappa Lamani of Bengaluru South sub-division, Justice Devdas said he would urge the Karnataka Chief Justice to initiate proceedings suo motu against the State government to put an end to the “pernicious practice” of providing postings for monetary considerations.

“This court should take judicial notice of the fact that such high-handed action on the part of the authorities could not have happened if they were sensitive about their powers and functions...” the judge said. He said the authorities did not fear the consequences of violating the law. “Such officers are emboldened by the fact that they are protected by the government. Every now and then, citizens are given to understand that ‘plum’ postings are assigned for monetary considerations. Such news (is) published in national newspapers, magazines, television channels and social media,” the court said.

The judge directed the additional chief secretary of the revenue department to initiate an inquiry against the two officials who along with Muniraju were ordered to pay costs of Rs 10,000 each of the four petitioners. It also directed that a copy of the order be placed before the Chief Justice and forwarded to the Chief Secretary.