STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

IISc gets e-vehicle charging station

 The off-grid solar EV charging station was launched by British Deputy High Commissioner Jeremy Pilmore-Bedford and IISc Director Dr Govindan Rangarajan.

Published: 17th March 2021 02:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2021 02:37 AM   |  A+A-

e-vehicles

For representational purposes ( Photo | PTI)

By Pearl Maria Dsouza 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: An India-UK collaboration has brought a zero-emission electric vehicle (EV) charging station to the campus of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc). Located behind the JRD Tata Memorial Library, the station is powered by 16 solar photovoltaic (PV) modules of a total capacity of 6.4 kW. Atop the JRD Tata Memorial Library is the solar PV system that powers the station.

For the next six months at least, a team of researchers from IISc’s Sustainable Transportation Lab (IST Lab) will study the technical performance of the solar PV, EV charging mechanism, the consumer response to the zero-emission station and pricing, Ashish Verma, Convenor, IISc Sustainable Transportation Lab said.

This information will be helpful for a policy framework for the government or even to scale up the station on campus, he said.At present, modalities such as the price for every charge, and the number of visitors allowed to visit the facility is being finalised. The off-grid solar EV charging station was launched by British Deputy High Commissioner Jeremy Pilmore-Bedford and IISc Director Dr Govindan Rangarajan.

This is an initiative under the Innovating for Clean Air (IfCA) programme, by Energy System Catapult, UK, after the Church Street First (pedestrianisation etc) project five months ago. The IfCA programme is meant to support UK and Indian firms to tackle pollution at source in the city of Bengaluru, by introducing innovations that improve air quality monitoring, addressing challenges related to electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, power grid management and the integration of renewable energy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
e-vehicle IISc charging station
India Matters
A health worker checks the temperature of passengers as they screen people for COVID-19 tests at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
2nd Covid wave? India records 28,903 new infections, highest in 2021 so far
A health worker sanitizes the baggage of passengers as a precaution against COVID-19 at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Double mutation variant detected in Maharashtra amid worsening Covid situation
For representational purposes(File Photo | PTI)
4.12 lakh millionaire households in India, 3,000 with over Rs 1,000 crore
Hero led the sales with 36.3 per cent market share.
Sale of electric vehicles surges amid record fuel prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File Photo | PTI)
Twenty-two of the world's 30 most polluted cities are in India: World Air Quality Report
PC Chacko (R) welcomed to NCP by Sharad Pawar (C) & Praful Patel | shekhar yadav
Kerala Polls 2021: PC Chacko to support LDF, raise Opposition unity through Pawar's NCP
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp