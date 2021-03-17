‘No deferral period needed for vaccinated donors’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Chairperson of the Indian Medical Association Standing Committee for Child Health Dr Srinivasa S, on Tuesday, wrote to the director of National Blood Transfusion Council (NBTC) Dr Sunil Gupta saying that according to United States Food and Drug Administration, no time is required for blood donation, with regard to existing vaccines.

The New Indian Express had published a report “New order likely to hit blood donations” on March 15, regarding the NBTC order which said vaccinated donors should wait till 28 days after the second dose. In the letter, Dr Srinivasa said such an order would apply only to live-attenuated viral Covid vaccines. “Since blood banks have been facing shortage of blood due to the pandemic, we request you to review your decision,” he added.