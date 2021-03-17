Residents approach court to save trees

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Locals and members of the Aam Adami Party have joined hands and approached the Karnataka High Court to to save trees from being reduced to stumps on HAL Road. The matter is yet to come up for hearing. People living around Suranjan Das Road had staged a protest on Monday against the decision of the Deputy Conservator of Forests, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and the tree committee to fell 25 trees for the construction of an underpass without holding a public hearing.

“Late on Sunday night, eight of the identified 25 trees to be axed were cut despite local protest. We have no faith in the government as they can continue to do this. So, we have approached the court as it is the only way left to save them,” said a resident.

Mukund Gowda K, state president of Aam Aadmi Party Youth Wing also wrote a letter to BBMP DCF, seeking action on the illegal chopping of trees on HAL Road. He said in the letter that the project was to start in 2019, but was stopped due to High Court orders and later delayed due to the lockdown.

“It is sad to note that the urban development department and the town planning section (of the BBMP) have decided to revive the project after two years when the need for it does not exist.

The forest department has also agreed to the cutting of trees without following due procedure. The ward committee has not been consulted and has not given permission for the execution of the project. The tree committee has also not made the project public and has not allowed for public objections. Due to all these issues, we have approached the court,” he said.