Trunk call: 70-year-old tree gets artistic makeover

A decades-old tree at the entrance of Yeswanthpur Railway Station, which has been weakening over time, has got an aesthetic facelift

Published: 17th March 2021 02:25 AM

The wood art depicts carvings of many flora and fauna, including a horse, owl, tortoise, parrot and snake | Ashishkrishna HP

By Sanath Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru is a city known for its green cover which also adds an aesthetic landscape to the Garden City. So when a 70-year-old tree at the Yeswanthpur Railway Station was weakening over time, a group of artists from Mysuru decided to give it an aesthetic and artistic touch. It’s no surprise that over the last one week when work was in progress, it has caught the attention of curious passers-by.  

Naveen Mallikarjun, a contemporary artist and final-year student from Sri Kalaniketana School of Arts, Mysore, got his hands on the  project to beautify the decades-old tree located at the Yeswanthpur Railway Station. According to a railway official, a raintree at the entry point was growing weak over a period of time, which resulted in the branches breaking away from the trunk. 

After chopping most of the tree, the department decided to enhance its looks through art and sculpture. The South Western Railways department is also planning to barricade the entire structure so that the art piece stays intact without any damage. Kumar Gowrav, founder of Sabarang Art Gallery, Mysore, who bagged the contract for beautifying the tree says, “The tree was already chopped and did not look healthy. We wanted to give it a natural touch and create an outline drawing without it affecting the original form.” The railway department will maintain the art work, which will formally be inaugurated later this month. 

Mallikarjun and fellow artists, Sunilachar Veeresh and Praveen Nagendra working with Sabarang Art Gallery, started studying the wood of the tree  on Feb. 24 and planned to sculpt it accordingly. “Unfortunately, two days after we started working on the wood, our tools were stolen. But we managed to complete it within the given time frame,” says Mallikarjun. Gowrav and team chose the theme and decided to name it ‘Journey with Nature’.

The wood art depicts carvings of many flora and fauna, including a horse, owl, tortoise, parrot, snake, lotus and also a human face, which are integral to the ecosystem. “The idea is to sync the theme with the journey of a train so that passengers can experience the work,” he says.  

While carving the wood, the sculptors also identified that it appeared to hold some moisture content despite being weak for decades. This, however, allowed them to sculpt the art within 15 days and smoothen it with appropriate wood polishing chemicals. Mallikarjun also adds, “We worked for 14 hours every day, starting February end and completed it on Monday. We also made sure that the right chemicals and wood polish were used to ward off the termites from affecting the wood.” 

