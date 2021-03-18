STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Matters of the head

Don’t take a head injury lightly; here’s what to do in such situations to avoid further damage

Published: 18th March 2021 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Depression, mental health

Representational Image.

By Dr Ganesh V 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: World Head Injury Awareness Day falls on March 20 and is focused on looking at the severity of head injuries and the importance of spreading awareness around it. There are several false notions about head injuries among us. Here are some facts to bust some of the myths. Myth: If the person appears normal after the injury, it is fine to delay consulting a doctor and go to them only when there appears to be a problem.  

Fact: Any head injury ranging from mild to severe, needs immediate medical attention as they can be fatal. There are possibilities for internal bleeding to occur which can only be detected by the doctor.

Myth: Minor swellings on the head post injury can be ignored.

Fact: Even the slightest of swellings must not be ignored. There can be an underlying problem which can be detected by a neurosurgeon.


Myth: If a person is unconscious after the injury, he/she is considered dead.

Fact: If the person does not move, it could be just a transient loss of consciousness due to head injury. Most patients become unconscious for a brief period and may regain consciousness within few a minutes or hours. Nevertheless, it is important to seek medical help immediately.

Myth: If the patient is unconscious, he/she should be given food or water. 

Fact: Giving food or water to an unconscious person will cause them to choke and lead to aspiration pneumonia, which may cause immediate death. 

Myth: It is important to shake the patient’s head following injury.

Fact: Shaking the head post injury, especially if the injury is associated with the neck, puts the patient at a risk of permanent paralysis. 

Myth: If the CT scan of a patient’s brain post injury seems fine, then the patient is not at any risk.

Fact: Sometimes there is a possibility for delayed bleeding to occur in the brain. Also, there are chances that the CT and MRI scans may miss minor bleeding. 

Myth: Post a head injury, the patient may become mentally retarded.

Fact: The recovery duration changes from patient to patient, while some recover within a few days, some many take months or even longer to get better. 

Myth: Brain injury or concussions will reduce the process of learning.

Fact: While brain injury or concussions may reduce the process of learning in some patients, it cannot be generalised. There are patients who are leading normal lives, post head injuries. 

(The author is consultant, neuro and spine surgery, Fortis Hospital Cunningham Road)

