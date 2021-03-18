STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
St John’s to start 100-bed health centre 

An ambulance service will be available at the centre, college dean Dr George A D’Souza said.

Published: 18th March 2021 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

MBBS exam

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: St John’s Medical College is all set to start a 100-bed primary and secondary healthcare centre at Kagalipura, on Kanakapura Road, about 24 km from the parent hospital in Koramangala.  The new centre will help the institution spread its expertise and provide affordable healthcare to patients on the periphery of the city, who were being otherwise forced to travel for treatment. The not-for-profit initiative will be in collaboration with the Brigade Group.

An ambulance service will be available at the centre, college dean Dr George A D’Souza said. The medical college had started a primary health clinic in Kagalipura in June last year, and the new health centre will be a step ahead, he added. At present, the clinic treats around 40 patients a day. At the centre, patients can consult established health professionals at a nominal fee of Rs 75. There are also plans to have a similar extension in Aerocity. 

Comments

