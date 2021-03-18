Will rope in corporates for health sector: K Sudhakar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government is planning to involve corporates in the health sector to bring in comprehensive progress, stated Health and Medical Education Minister Dr on Wednesday.

He was speaking during an event that was held to welcome Geetanjali Kirloskar as the Head of CSR committee under Health & Family Welfare and Medical Education Department, who will leverage CSR initiatives for upgrading PHCs. The event was chaired by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

A technician collects samples at a fever

clinic in Bengaluru on Wednesday |

Meghana Sastry

“We are involving corporates in the health sector to enhance public healthcare and overall development of health services. A lot of companies are involved in this programme. During 2014-15, Rs 4,000 to 5,000 crore was being spent under this programme. However, now it is doubled, which has enhanced social activities,” Sudhakar added.

The minister said there was a need for corporates to come forward to develop Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Community Health centres (CHCs). The Union government has made policy changes to spend 25% of CSR funding in the health sector.

“We have 2,500 PHCs in the state and huge funds have to be mobilised for upgrading these PHCs. The CSR committee will have dialogue with IT companies in the state to yield a better result,” he added.