Centre approves Karnataka’s request to up vax centres

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Centre has approved Karnataka’s request to increase the number of Covid Vaccination Centres provided the health facilities have the adequate facilities.“Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued guidelines for government health facilities till the level of sub-health centres, to be made CVCs.

To improve accessibility, private health facilities empanelled under Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY)/Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS)/state health schemes may also be designated as CVCs,” said Vandana Gurnani, mission director, National Health Mission, in the letter to Jawaid Akhtar, additional chief secretary, Karnataka Health and Family Welfare department. The letter advised the state government to limit CVCs to health facilities.