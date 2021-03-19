Govt hospitals gear up for second Covid wave

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the emerging second Covid wave keeping them on their toes, state officials have instructed government hospitals to upgrade their capacity to handle a surge in patients. Government hospitals in Bengaluru, including the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute’s Victoria Hospital, which was the nodal hospital during the first wave last year, are gearing up to handle the increasing caseload.

“We have 160 beds in the Trauma Care Centre and will increase it to 300 by adding beds in the C block of Victoria Hospital. This will include beds with high-flow nasal oxygen and ICU,” said Dr C R Jayanthi, Dean and Director of BMCRI. “We need to increase beds as we have to run non-Covid services simultaneously. The burden will increase so we plan to request the state government for more staff, including doctors, nurses and D-group workers.”

Other hospitals, too, plan to request the government for more staff. Many were recruited on contract in September last year, but were let go later on as cases reduced. The Sir CV Raman General Hospital has been asked to reserve 100 of 250 existing beds for Covid patients. These include oxygen beds. If high-risk Covid patients increase, they will shut down their operation theatre to depute anesthetists and other ICU specialists for treatment, said Dr H D R Radhakrishna, medical superintendent of the hospital.

“Bed allocation depends on demand. If the caseload rises, beds for non-Covid services will decrease. Contract staffers who were let go earlier will be called back for six months,” Dr Radhakrishna added.

At KC General Hospital in Malleswaram, 106 beds, including six in ICU, were set aside for Covid till now. This has already been increased to 70 general beds with oxygen and 50 ICU beds, in preparation for rising cases, said hospital medical superintendent Dr B R Venkateshaiah.

“We are requesting the government to recruit specialists, including physicians and anesthetists, on contract for ICU management,” Dr Venkateshaiah added.Dr Thrilok Chandra, Commissioner for Health and Family Welfare, said that the central bed management system is in place from last year. He said the state government will take a call on bringing back the rule to reserve 50% beds in private hospitals for Covid patients.

“We have asked all government hospitals in and around Bengaluru, including taluk hospitals in KR Puram, Devanahalli and Hoskote, to prepare for an increase in Covid patients. Oxygen and ICU beds are available. The services of contract health staff, who were hired last year, will be continued. District hospitals are equipped to handle more patients,” Dr Chandra said.

FOUR MORE CLUSTERS IN CITY