STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Govt hospitals gear up for second Covid wave

State begins preparing hospitals, re-hiring contract health staff to combat a possible surge

Published: 19th March 2021 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects a sample from a passenger at Majestic Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Thursday | Ashishkrishna HP

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the emerging second Covid wave keeping them on their toes, state officials have instructed government hospitals to upgrade their capacity to handle a surge in patients. Government hospitals in Bengaluru, including the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute’s Victoria Hospital, which was the nodal hospital during the first wave last year, are gearing up to handle the increasing caseload.

“We have 160 beds in the Trauma Care Centre and will increase it to 300 by adding beds in the C block of Victoria Hospital. This will include beds with high-flow nasal oxygen and ICU,” said Dr C R Jayanthi, Dean and Director of BMCRI. “We need to increase beds as we have to run non-Covid services simultaneously. The burden will increase so we plan to request the state government for more staff, including doctors, nurses and D-group workers.” 

Other hospitals, too, plan to request the government for more staff. Many were recruited on contract in September last year, but were let go later on as cases reduced. The Sir CV Raman General Hospital has been asked to reserve 100 of 250 existing beds for Covid patients. These include oxygen beds. If high-risk Covid patients increase, they will shut down their operation theatre to depute anesthetists and other ICU specialists for treatment, said Dr H D R Radhakrishna, medical superintendent of the hospital.

“Bed allocation depends on demand. If the caseload rises, beds for non-Covid services will decrease. Contract staffers who were let go earlier will be called back for six months,” Dr Radhakrishna added.
At KC General Hospital in Malleswaram, 106 beds, including six in ICU, were set aside for Covid till now. This has already been increased to 70 general beds with oxygen and 50 ICU beds, in preparation for rising cases, said hospital medical superintendent Dr B R Venkateshaiah.

“We are requesting the government to recruit specialists, including physicians and anesthetists, on contract for ICU management,” Dr Venkateshaiah added.Dr Thrilok Chandra, Commissioner for Health and Family Welfare, said that the central bed management system is in place from last year. He said the state government will take a call on bringing back the rule to reserve 50% beds in private hospitals for Covid patients.

“We have asked all government hospitals in and around Bengaluru, including taluk hospitals in KR Puram, Devanahalli and Hoskote, to prepare for an increase in Covid patients. Oxygen and ICU beds are available. The services of contract health staff, who were hired last year, will be continued. District hospitals are equipped to handle more patients,” Dr Chandra said.

FOUR MORE CLUSTERS IN CITY

  • A Kerala returnee in Sahakarnagar developed symptoms and was found positive. Four of his contacts at his apartment tested positive.
  • A family in BEL Layout got themselves tested after they attended a wedding where one person was positive. 
  • Two people from a family in Chikkabommasandra tested positive, after which six of nine family members tested positive. 
  • Fifteen girls at a Malleswaram hostel tested positive after a girl who returned from Davanagere developed symptoms. Hostel has 37 girls and 85 boys studying in different colleges. Contact tracing has begun.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19
India Matters
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday | Shekhar Yadav
‘Recent surge, not positivity, should be yardstick for judging situation’
Representational Image.
Woman gives birth to first known baby with antibodies against coronavirus
The survey revealed that anxiety levels of Chennai residents stood at 62% (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Only 54% of Chennai residents feel financially secure during pandemic, says study
Image of EVMs used for representational purpose. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Name, qualification of candidates on EVMs?  SC asks for AG's views

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Can vaccinate everyone in Delhi in three months if allowed: CM Kejriwal
Nearly 40,000 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in India, highest single-day spike in 2021
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp