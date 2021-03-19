STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Lobbying starts for plum post in new waste firm

Former corporators want their contractors to take the post of CEO, meet ministers 
 

Published: 19th March 2021 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of a garbage collection truck | Express

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s been ten days since the State Government announced the formation of the Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Ltd, a separate entity to effectively address Bengaluru’s garbage mess. But officials of the urban development department (UDD) have not yet come up with a shortlist of candidates for the post of Chief Executive Officer (CEO). 

According to the government order, the CEO should be a non-government person, who could be an expert or from a private company. While Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials have been kept out of the selection process, former corporators have already started lobbying for the post. They have started visiting ministers and other influential politicians to get their favoured garbage contractors the post. 

“As per the government order, the company has to start functioning in two months. But till now, meetings have not been held, names have not been floated, or inquired upon, for the post. We don’t know what is happening as we were kept out,” a BBMP official said, adding that they have, however, prepared all documents to hand over to the company. “The detailed files of waste management plants are also ready to be transferred.”

The official clarified that the formation of the company will have no impact on the ongoing Swachh Survekshan ranking and works, as the central team has completed its visit. The official also admitted that the corridors of BBMP are buzzing with talk on the CEO post, apart from hectic lobbying by contractors and former corporators. 

A former corporator, on condition of anonymity, said, “There are many experts in the city and state, but what is the guarantee that the person who will be CEO will have no vested commercial interests? We are suggesting some names from the contractor firms which have practical experience in waste management in Bengaluru, and the problems. Blacklisted contractors should be ignored, but the ones who have worked well with the BBMP for many years should be considered.” 

Citizens and BBMP officials received the comment with raised eyebrows. However, a UDD official said, “The reason for forming a company to independently handle the waste was because BBMP and the contractors had failed. Now bringing in contractors will make matters worse. So far, nothing has been finalised and work will happen only after the session.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
waste management BBMP Lobbying
India Matters
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday | Shekhar Yadav
‘Recent surge, not positivity, should be yardstick for judging situation’
Representational Image.
Woman gives birth to first known baby with antibodies against coronavirus
The survey revealed that anxiety levels of Chennai residents stood at 62% (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Only 54% of Chennai residents feel financially secure during pandemic, says study
Image of EVMs used for representational purpose. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Name, qualification of candidates on EVMs?  SC asks for AG's views

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Can vaccinate everyone in Delhi in three months if allowed: CM Kejriwal
Nearly 40,000 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in India, highest single-day spike in 2021
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp