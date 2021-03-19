Lobbying starts for plum post in new waste firm

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s been ten days since the State Government announced the formation of the Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Ltd, a separate entity to effectively address Bengaluru’s garbage mess. But officials of the urban development department (UDD) have not yet come up with a shortlist of candidates for the post of Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

According to the government order, the CEO should be a non-government person, who could be an expert or from a private company. While Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials have been kept out of the selection process, former corporators have already started lobbying for the post. They have started visiting ministers and other influential politicians to get their favoured garbage contractors the post.

“As per the government order, the company has to start functioning in two months. But till now, meetings have not been held, names have not been floated, or inquired upon, for the post. We don’t know what is happening as we were kept out,” a BBMP official said, adding that they have, however, prepared all documents to hand over to the company. “The detailed files of waste management plants are also ready to be transferred.”

The official clarified that the formation of the company will have no impact on the ongoing Swachh Survekshan ranking and works, as the central team has completed its visit. The official also admitted that the corridors of BBMP are buzzing with talk on the CEO post, apart from hectic lobbying by contractors and former corporators.

A former corporator, on condition of anonymity, said, “There are many experts in the city and state, but what is the guarantee that the person who will be CEO will have no vested commercial interests? We are suggesting some names from the contractor firms which have practical experience in waste management in Bengaluru, and the problems. Blacklisted contractors should be ignored, but the ones who have worked well with the BBMP for many years should be considered.”

Citizens and BBMP officials received the comment with raised eyebrows. However, a UDD official said, “The reason for forming a company to independently handle the waste was because BBMP and the contractors had failed. Now bringing in contractors will make matters worse. So far, nothing has been finalised and work will happen only after the session.”