Colours & cuisines

It’s that time of the year again when everyone arms themselves with pichkaris as they gear up for a fun battle of colours and more.

Published: 20th March 2021 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2021 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s that time of the year again when everyone arms themselves with pichkaris as they gear up for a fun battle of colours and more. With Holi just around the corner, restaurants in the city too are coming out with a slew of special offers and dishes that will make the festive season more special.

Take, for instance, JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru has introduced a Holi-themed brunch, which will offer a variety of festive offerings like chilled Thandai, Aam Panna, Vodka Shot Golgappa, Gosht Dalcha, Gosht Ka Soweta, Tari Wala Desi Kukad, Guncha-o-keema, Shahi Pitod and more. Besides a feast, the one-day event will also have a DJ on board on March 28, from 12.30 to 3.30pm.

At Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Hebbal, The Hebbal Café is offering a special brunch on March 28 and 29, priced at `1,999 ++ per person (non-alcoholic package) with add on alcohol package at `999. Chowman, on the other hand, is offering Chinese style dishes that pair well with bhaang. These include Cr i spy Honey Fried Wontons, Fried Chicken Wings, Lat Mai Kai, Butter Garlic Fish, Stir-Fried Vegetables in Pepper Garlic Sauce, Exotic Vegetable in Chilli Basil Sauce, and more.

These are available to order on March 28 and 29, via the Chowman app, Swigg y and Zomato. Khandani Rajdhani will also be bringing back its Rangeelo Rajasthan festival, to be held across all its outlets. The offer will be available from March 26 to 29, where seasonal holi dishes will be available on a rotational basis, with the thali. Thandai and gujiyas will be served as a part of the curated Holi menu, which will include variants like Gulab and Kesar Thandai and Mawa Gujiya.

