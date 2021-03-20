In free flow

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Be it a beach vacation, cocktails over brunch or any summer outing, kaftans, these days, are no longer restricted to just home wear. In its glamorous new avatar, this free-flowing attire is slowly becoming a new wardrobe staple. Case in point: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s quarantine look or Bipasha Basu’s pictures showing her soaking in the sun at Maldives in a kaftan. Fashionistas everywhere seem to be swearing by this trending outfit.

Archana Shah, founder of House of Soi, says, “Kaftans are easy and free-flowing, irrespective of the material it is made of.” And, of course, the pandemic and work-from-home lifestyle had a role to play.

“Dressing casually has turned into a preference now. Everyone wants comfort clothing and kaftans tick all boxes when it comes to being casual and trendy,” she adds. The kaftans start from Rs 4,800.

Tania George, who owns a luxury boutique brand called Boucle, will immediately reassure you if you have any doubts about the versatility of this design. Traditionally comprising a single-fabric robe, the designs have been customised in various ways.

“You now have elastic-tied kaftans, string-tied kaftans and side-stitched kaftans. The possibilities are endless,” says George, speaking to CE form her boutique on Commercial Street. She adds, “Many have also started wearing it for weddings, by adding embroidery and embellishments to make it appropriate for evening wear,” she adds.

The choice of fabric can also tweak the look. If you want the glam quotient to be toned down, opt for silk. “The moment you add silk to any garment, it immediately lifts the mood and look of the outfit. You can team it up with a pearl or kundan set or silver jewellery. This fits well for a sangeet or cocktail party. The other material that works equally well as silk is satin, satin silk and chiffon which also goes well for these occasions,” says city-based fashion designer Aruba Mariam, who runs her own label. “And with summer here, one can look out for more free-size pieces coming in trend,” she adds.