NLSIU students bag laurels for Covid simulation

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two students of the Institute of Public Policy, National Law School of India University (NLSIU), have been declared regional winners of the 2021 NASPAA-Batten Student Simulation Competition. Anirudh Jaiswal and Shubham Prakash have been ranked fourth and fifth, respectively, in the Asia Zone. More than 400 students from 120 universities in 30 countries took part.

Jaiswal and his team, in one case, focussed on reducing R-naught, which indicates the contagiousness of an infectious disease, to minimise the spread of infection. “In another case, we focussed more on the development of vaccines,” Jaiswal said.

Prakash and his team balanced both the prevention of the spread of the disease and development of vaccine. “But we stressed more on preventing the spread,” he said. “Through these simulations, students can take what they’ve learned in the classrooms and apply it to simulated real-world experiences. We hope these tools will prepare students for the next major global event, whether it’s a pandemic or the climate crisis,” said NASPAA Simulation Education Director Supriya Golas.