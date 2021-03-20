Quick as quiche

By Express News Service

This weekend, why not bake your quiche and eat it too? Here are some simple recipes to try at home

Salmon and broccoli quiche

Ingredients

For crust

Flour - 300 gm

Cold butter (cut into

cubes) - 200 gm

Salt - 5 gm

Cold water - 100 ml

For mixture

Salmon cubes - 150 gm

Broccoli - 100 gm

Mozzarella - 80 gm

Eggs - 3

Heavy cream - 300 ml

Salt - 15 gm

Black pepper - 3 gm

Method

1. Make a dough using flour, salt and butter. Add in cold water until the required consistency is achieved.

2. Cover and keep dough in refrigerator minimum for 45 minutes.

3. Roll dough and put into greased pie dish.

4. Blind bake in pre-heated oven at 180 degree for 25 minutes.

5. In a bowl, beat eggs with cream and season using salt and pepper powder.

6. Add in salmon cubes and broccoli.

7. Put the prepared mixture on pie and sprinkle mozzarella cheese on top and put it for baking again.

8. Once it gets cooked, allow it to cool and cut into desired pieces and serve.

- Altamsh Patel, executive chef, Oakwood Premier Prestige Bangalore

Spinach, Roasted Tomato and Cheddar Quiche

For the short crust

Unsalted butter-200 gm

Refined flour- 400 gm

Table salt- 7.5 gm

Fresh thyme -1 gm

Method

1. In a bowl, mix refined flour that’s sifted along with table salt and fresh thyme removed from the stem.

2. Make a well in the centre and place cold chopped butter. Make the dough by rubbing butter into the flour mixture.

3. With the heat of your palm, the butter and flour begin to form a smooth dough.

4. Once incorporated, roll out flat and allow it to refrigerate for one hour.

For the quiche mixture

26 per cent full cream- 500 gm

Egg yolks- 80 gm

French mustard- 5 gm

Fresh course black

pepper- a pinch

Table salt- 5 gm

Fresh spinach- 75 gm

Chopped garlic- 2.5 gm

Chopped leeks- 20 gm

Chopped red onion - 40 gm

Red cherry tomatoes - 150 gm

Grated English cheddar-100 gm

Roasted pine nuts- 15 gm

Method

1. Using a balloon whisk, beat egg yolks, mustard, salt, black pepper and pour in the cream mixture.

2. In a cast iron sauce pan, warm oil and add in onions, leeks, garlic and toss for a few minutes on high heat.

3. Remove from the heat and add chopped spinach, halved cherry tomatoes and grated cheddar.

For the quiche ensemble

1. Pre-heat the oven to 180 degrees Celsius. Take out the quiche dough and roll it to 5 mm thickness, 5 cm more in diameter than the size of your quiche ring. Place the dough over the quiche ring. You could use a plain or serrated edge. Blind bake the quiche dough by placing butter paper with large beans over it as weight for 20 minutes.

2. Take it out of the oven, remove the butter paper & beans and further bake it for 10 minutes until biscuit brown. Then allow it to cool for 10 minutes.

3. Place the spinach and cherry tomato mixture over the blind baked quiche base and pour the cream + yolk mixture until 2 mm below the brim. Bake for 15 minutes at 160 degrees Celsius with a goldenbrown crust on the top.

4. Sprinkle roasted pine nuts and serve. Enjoy the quiche slice with a dollop of sour cream.

– Ruby Islam, pastry chef, ITC Windsor

Creamy rosemary infused mushroom and caramelised onion quiche

Ingredients

For short crust pastry

Flour - 225 gm

Butter (cold, unsalted) - 150 gm

Salt - a pinch

Water - 3 tbsp

For filling

Onion - 1

Mushroom - 100 gm

Rosemary - 10 gm

Cream- 50gms

Egg - 1

Garlic - 2 cloves

Method

1. In a bowl, add flour, salt and butter and rub the butter into the flour till it reaches sand-like consistency.

2. Add water and knead.

3. Keep in fridge to chill for 30 minutes

For the filling

1. Add oil to a pan add sliced onion sauté till brown. Add rosemary and mushroom and cook till the water evaporates.

2. Put off the gas and add a blob of butter.

3. Once mixture is cooled, add cream and egg and mix it all together. Season the mixture.

Putting it all together

1. Take dough out from the fridge, grease the tart mould. Roll the dough out to a 2 mm, cut the dough as per your mould.

2. Once dough is placed in the mould, take a fork and make some holes in the base of the tart.

3. Butter paper is then placed on top of the dough with some beans.

4. This process is called blind baking, which prevents the dough from rising.

5. Now bake in the over for 20 minutes at 180 degrees C.

6. After 20 minutes, remove the butter paper and the beans and add the filling.

7. Bake for another 20 minutes.

8. Once pastry and filling is golden brown, take it out of the oven and let it cool for 10 minutes.

9. Once cool, take it out of the mould and serve.

- Rhea Aaron, Klaa Kitchen