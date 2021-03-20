Schools pressing for fees to face music

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After learning about two incidents of discrimination against students for non-payment of fees in Srirangapatna and Bengaluru, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Friday cracked the whip against the schools. He instructed department officials to take action against the schools so that such incidents do not recur.Such incidents during a time of social hardship erodes the self-confidence of students, the minister said.

“This is not a good development from the perspective of the nation’s growth. Such discord between the administration and parents negatively impacts children,” he pointed out. He recounted an incident where a student from a school in Koramangala had attempted suicide after being humiliated in school for not paying fees.

Meanwhile, the minister spoke to and lauded Manoj from Tavarekere Government High School, Hoskote, who was selected for Pariksha pe Charcha, for a face-to-face session with the Prime Minister. He also spoke over phone to Anusha Krishna from Kundapur, another student who was selected for the programme.

Appointment of lecturers

The Primary and Secondary Education department has given its nod for the appointment of 2,832 lecturers and 1,835 guest lecturers, with a monthly honorarium of Rs 9,000, from February 2021.

SSLC application by March 31

After attendance of a minimum of 25 students in private aided and unaided high schools was made compulsory for accreditation by the government, many SSLC students were unable to register with the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB). Due to the pandemic, the department has given relief on the minimum number of attendees. KSEEB, which conducts the SSLC exams, has asked local officials to accept offline applications by March 31 from students facing this plight.