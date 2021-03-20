Spirit of summer

Janin Kannoth By

BENGALURU: Fahrenheit is rising and here is how you can pick the right wine in this weather. Summer calls for a light wine, and unoaked white wines will really get the job done. My suggestions are Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Grigio and Voigner. These are unoaked, with a delicate mouth feel and pleasing fruit flavours.

All types of chilled rose wine and sparkling wines are also good in this season. Some of the roses are heavy but an icecold rose will help to beat the heat. Chilled champagne and sparkling wines are also good options as summer wines. A good sparkler will reward you with the zipping of tiny bubbles and, of course, the delightful fizziness and icy, fruity flavour.

When it comes to red wine, it is always better to go for a light body, maybe some that pair with barbeque and other summer foods. Pinot Noir, Grenache, Sangiovese and Tempranillo will be the better choices. Of these, the Pinot Noir will be an excellent choice with most grilled meat and even seafood. Choosing a wine is completely subjective. How everyone defines an honest wine is exclusive to them and their taste buds. Here are some things to consider:

ACIDITY: High acidity means more tart. Low acidity will taste richer.

TANNIN: It is a phenolic component in the skin of grapes. Tannin will give a more bitter taste, and also dry out your mouth. It gives red wine a dry and bitter finish.

BODY: Wine characterised as light body, full body or somewhere in between. Body of the wine indicates how light/heavy it feels in your mouth. Generally red wine has a fuller body than white.

ALCOHOL: Higher the percentage of the content of alcohol, it will warm your throat and the back of your mouth. It is measured in percentage of alcohol by volume (ABV). It can range from 5.5 to 20 per cent. If you are new to wine, it is always better to start with a white wine or rose wine.

While the old adage is that red wine pairs best with bold flavoured meats (red meat), and white wine pairs best with light intensity meat (fish or chicken), the array of wines available make such choices entirely up to the individual. As a general indicator, I think that the wine should have an equivalent flavour intensity

compared to the food, and it is better to pair the wine with the sauce rather than with the meat.

(The author is the resident mixologist and beverage manager, URU Brewpark)