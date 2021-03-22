STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

COVID-19: Containment zones rise to 15 in Bengaluru

As Covid cases continue to rise in the city and state crossing 1,000 every day cluster cases being reported in Bengaluru are also increasing.

Published: 22nd March 2021 03:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2021 03:37 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker clad in PPE kit collects swab samples of passengers at the KSR railway station in Bengaluru from on Sunday | ashishkrishna HP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : As Covid cases continue to rise in the city and state crossing 1,000 every day cluster cases being reported in Bengaluru are also increasing. On a day when the state reported 1,715 cases, with 1,039 from Bengaluru, containment zones in the capital rose to 15.

As per the BBMP war room data, there are five containment areas in Yelahanka zone, one in South zone, 
three in West zone, four in Dasarahalli, and two in East zone presently. The total positive cases in the state were 9,70,202 on Sunday. The positivity rate is at 4.75 per cent and that of Bengaluru is 1.52 per cent. 

Two Covid deaths on Sunday  took the toll in the state to 12,434 cases. The mortality rate is at 1.28 per cent. Health Minister Sudhakar on Sunday said people’s cooperation is crucial to manage the second Covid wave. “If people do not follow precautions, it will spread further. All senior citizens and those eligible should get vaccinated.  

The government is doing whatever it can. Strict restrictions are being avoided to ensure that there is no inconvenience for day-to-day activities of people and economy,” Sudhakar said. So far, 3,17,546 healthcare workers and 51,402 frontline workers have received the second dose of Covid vaccine. Among the general public, 2,86,014 people between the age of 45 and 60 with comorbidities and 10,90,977 people aged above 60 years have received the first dose of the vaccine.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru coronavirus
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a market place. (Photo | AP)
Daily average COVID-19 deaths in India rise up by 50% in a week 
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp