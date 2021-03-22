COVID-19: Containment zones rise to 15 in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : As Covid cases continue to rise in the city and state crossing 1,000 every day cluster cases being reported in Bengaluru are also increasing. On a day when the state reported 1,715 cases, with 1,039 from Bengaluru, containment zones in the capital rose to 15.

As per the BBMP war room data, there are five containment areas in Yelahanka zone, one in South zone,

three in West zone, four in Dasarahalli, and two in East zone presently. The total positive cases in the state were 9,70,202 on Sunday. The positivity rate is at 4.75 per cent and that of Bengaluru is 1.52 per cent.

Two Covid deaths on Sunday took the toll in the state to 12,434 cases. The mortality rate is at 1.28 per cent. Health Minister Sudhakar on Sunday said people’s cooperation is crucial to manage the second Covid wave. “If people do not follow precautions, it will spread further. All senior citizens and those eligible should get vaccinated.

The government is doing whatever it can. Strict restrictions are being avoided to ensure that there is no inconvenience for day-to-day activities of people and economy,” Sudhakar said. So far, 3,17,546 healthcare workers and 51,402 frontline workers have received the second dose of Covid vaccine. Among the general public, 2,86,014 people between the age of 45 and 60 with comorbidities and 10,90,977 people aged above 60 years have received the first dose of the vaccine.