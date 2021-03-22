STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka logs 6 lakh free eSanjeevani health consultations

The person can either login to the app on their own at home or visit a PHC where the doctors can login to consult specialists in district hospitals or super-speciality hospitals in Bengaluru for exper

Published: 22nd March 2021 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2021 03:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Since its launch in December 2019 in Karnataka, eSanjeevani, the flagship telemedicine consultation project of the Government of India, has completed six lakh free online consultations, as of March 15. Developed by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) in Mohali, the app, available on Google Play Store, was launched to provide free OPD consultations to people even in remote areas, on a hub-and-spoke model, without them having to incur any out-of-pocket expenditure.

The person can either login to the app on their own at home or visit a PHC where the doctors can login to consult specialists in district hospitals or super-speciality hospitals in Bengaluru for expert advice. “There are 38 hub centres, including super-speciality hospitals like Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health, Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases and more, as well as 2,500 spoke centres, including primary health centres and health and wellness centres,” said Dr Vasanth Kumar, Assistant Deputy Director, e-health, Health and Family Welfare Department.

Specialists in Cardiology, ENT, Ophthalmology, Psychiatry, Neurology, Paediatrics and other specialisations are available for telemedicine consultation and they can upload prescriptions as well. The patient, at their end, can also scan and upload documents like ECG reports, apart from manually entering their symptoms and medical history.

“If a daily-wage labourer is ill, he will lose the day’s wages if he takes the day off to go to the nearby PHC. If he goes to the PHC and the doctor or nurse is not available, they will have to spend on ticket fare to go to the district hospital. With eSanjeevani, he/she can avoid these issues and get medical consultation at home,” Dr Kumar added.

At least 30% of the sub-centres in the state are covered under this programme and 3,000 more will be added by this month. In the 2020-2021 budget, Rs 19 crore was allocated for developing telemedicine at PHCs and wellness centres. Owing to Covid, this was kept on hold but officials are now preparing the file, to send it for approval. The funds will be used to purchase Information and Computer Technology (ICT) equipment such as computers, web cams, headphones, etc., and also recruit human resources.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka eSanjeevani
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a market place. (Photo | AP)
Daily average COVID-19 deaths in India rise up by 50% in a week 
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp