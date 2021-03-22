Pages from history

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Once a dilapidated building, Fort High School, which was the first high school for boys built in 1907, has been through a renovation, restoring its old-world charm

Fort High School in Chamrajpet.

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

What’s a city without its history? Paintings on the wall, markets where people shop or even buildings that are centuries-old... all of this speak of a story that take you back in time. Fort High School in Chamrajpet is one such building, which recently underwent a renovation and was handed over to the Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on March 20.

Once in dilapidated condition, the building, which was constructed in 1907, now bears a new look, thanks to an initiative by the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH). Though the actual construction started in April 2018, the inception of the idea began in 2011. Meera Iyer, convenor, INTACH, says it took one visit to the building to understand the need for urgent restoration.

“The initial days involved going to different offices to arrange funds. But there was hardly any positive response from the government’s side,” recalls Iyer, adding that all they got was permission to work on the building, with the condition that cost would be borne by INTACH. Luck was on their side when Basant Poddar, chairperson, Mineral Enterprises Limited, who, despite not being an alumnus of the school, decided to fund a major part of the project. 

The 114-year-old building needed a good amount of work because of the damage due to seepage of water, and negligence. But as they investigated further, they unearthed the deep-rooted problems. “There were water tanks installed in odd places which resulted in leakages. When the building was constructed, there was no concept of an attached bathroom, but with modern requirements, the management included it without much planning. This also led to plants growing in the building which had roots that were 10-feet long,” says Iyer, adding that the cost of the project was around Rs 2.8 crore.

They used Mangalore tiles to replace old, broken ones, and had to change wooden beams in the ceiling which were originally made of teak wood. When INTACH took over the project, the building was cream coloured. But as they researched and spoke to old-timers, they found that the building was red and white in colour, which is what it is now. 

INTACH also looked into other requirements. “For instance, after a  midday meal, there was no place to clean vessels. Also, since the school had a laboratory without water supply, we made sure to fix this,” says Iyer. She hopes that one day the public is allowed to enter the school to experience its history. But until then, she is happy that there are still some who are keen to preserve heritage buildings.

