STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Plasma therapy to play role in second wave: Doc  

Treatment recommenced due to spike in cases over last few days 

Published: 22nd March 2021 03:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2021 03:48 AM   |  A+A-

ICMR study found that plasma therapy failed to benefit COVID-19 patients.

A recovered COVID-19 patient donating plasma. (File Photo)

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: HCG Hospital the first healthcare facility in the state to provide convalescent plasma therapy for Covid patients last year — has recommenced the treatment as there has been a spike in cases over the last few days. 

Last year, when cases were increasing, HCG stared plasma therapy under the guidance of Dr Vishal Rao. It gradually petered out as cases reduced in December and requests for plasma donations stopped coming from January this year. But with the second wave on in the state, the hospital has started receiving 4-5 requests per day and it has decided to restart the treatment.

Dr Rao, chief of Head and Neck Surgical Oncology and Robotic Surgery at HCG Cancer Centre, who headed the plasma therapy clinical trials in the state, said that during the peak of the first wave around September, there were 800 ICU cases per day. But now, it is only around 130.

“During the second wave, the burden will be more on ICUs because of virus mutations. Plasma therapy will come into use again, as mass Covid vaccinations could take about two years, going by the current pace,” he told TNIE. He said around 1,200 people were administered plasma in the state, of which, nearly 60 per cent of critical and severely-ill patients recovered.

“The remaining did not make it. One of the reasons was that the plasma would be administered late. For example, a person gets a fever, turns breathless a week later, is put on a ventilator the week after that. Other methods are tried, and only when they do not work, plasma is used. In this case, the plasma will not work as the cytokine storm has already caused the damage which is irreversible,” Dr Rao explained.

There were two important learnings from plasma therapy last year. One, to check if the donor has high antibodies before donating plasma, and the other, giving plasma early when the patient is breathless and not wait till the situation deteriorates. Plasma therapy should be given when the patients are moderate-to-severely ill, and not when they are critical. 

On ICMR’s phase-3 plasma trials data, which stated that plasma therapy did not help, Dr Rao said the biggest critique of their study was that they did not check antibody levels of the donor and that their donors were all asymptomatic patients. He also said that plasma therapy worked in Karnataka as vitros antibody assay was carried out to check antibody levels, before taking plasma from the donor.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HCG Hospital coronavirus plasma therapy
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a market place. (Photo | AP)
Daily average COVID-19 deaths in India rise up by 50% in a week 
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp