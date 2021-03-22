STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Summer camps keep online options open

Still uncertain over duration of vacation

Published: 22nd March 2021 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2021 03:57 AM   |  A+A-

A file picture of kids learning swimming at a summer camp in Ulsoor | Express

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Summer schools are set to welcome students after a break of one year. But with uncertainty about the duration of the vacation and the continuation of offline interaction, they too are gearing up, although hesitantly, to online practices.

Last year, the lack of a proper academic calendar prevented many from rolling out their camps to students. Summer camp organisers told TNIE that they had to resort to online classes, despite the need for physical interaction which play a role in social skill development apart from motor and creative skills. 

Vijaya Jaju, who started online art classes pro bono on Facebook Live during the pandemic and organises summer camps, emphasised that while activities like story-telling and interpretation can be taken online, art and craft is more hands-on. But the trend of online classes is likely to stay for at least the next six months, considering the current situation, he said. 

Latha Gangadharan, founder, The Alternative Learning Community, said that the last year since their alternative school had already started online classes, they continued summer school for their own students. This year, however, they are hoping the situation gets alright and are planning to roll out the summer school in a physical space for a small group of students.

The summer school, she said, is an emotional quotient-based learning. “This year in addition to carpentry, block printing and setting up of kitchen garden, we are also introducing Playback Theatre and kickboxing. Kickboxing helps vent out their pent-up anxiety through a legitimate way and gets the positivity in,” she added.

Deepa Naidu, Founder of BetterMe, an international hybrid schooling system also providing unique skills training through summer camps, said last year, schools started in April itself and summer school was impossible. 

“We still managed to host an international cooking competition where students sent in untinkered videos of their cooking a dish,” she said. Leveraging on the online competition from last year, Deepa said they have planned to host more competitions in addition to the classes that students take at summer school. “This way, they have an exposure to a wider competition and internationally,” she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Summer schools Bengaluru
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a market place. (Photo | AP)
Daily average COVID-19 deaths in India rise up by 50% in a week 
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp