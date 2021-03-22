Summer camps keep online options open

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Summer schools are set to welcome students after a break of one year. But with uncertainty about the duration of the vacation and the continuation of offline interaction, they too are gearing up, although hesitantly, to online practices.

Last year, the lack of a proper academic calendar prevented many from rolling out their camps to students. Summer camp organisers told TNIE that they had to resort to online classes, despite the need for physical interaction which play a role in social skill development apart from motor and creative skills.

Vijaya Jaju, who started online art classes pro bono on Facebook Live during the pandemic and organises summer camps, emphasised that while activities like story-telling and interpretation can be taken online, art and craft is more hands-on. But the trend of online classes is likely to stay for at least the next six months, considering the current situation, he said.

Latha Gangadharan, founder, The Alternative Learning Community, said that the last year since their alternative school had already started online classes, they continued summer school for their own students. This year, however, they are hoping the situation gets alright and are planning to roll out the summer school in a physical space for a small group of students.

The summer school, she said, is an emotional quotient-based learning. “This year in addition to carpentry, block printing and setting up of kitchen garden, we are also introducing Playback Theatre and kickboxing. Kickboxing helps vent out their pent-up anxiety through a legitimate way and gets the positivity in,” she added.

Deepa Naidu, Founder of BetterMe, an international hybrid schooling system also providing unique skills training through summer camps, said last year, schools started in April itself and summer school was impossible.

“We still managed to host an international cooking competition where students sent in untinkered videos of their cooking a dish,” she said. Leveraging on the online competition from last year, Deepa said they have planned to host more competitions in addition to the classes that students take at summer school. “This way, they have an exposure to a wider competition and internationally,” she said.