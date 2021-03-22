STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Viral with visuals 

City-based cinematographer Abhimanyu Sadanandan takes us behind the making of the popular Indie track Enjoy Enjaami, which has received over 43 million views on YouTube

Published: 22nd March 2021 01:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2021 01:57 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Enjoy Enjaami'.

A still from 'Enjoy Enjaami'.

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Move over Waka Waka by Shakira or Tip Toe by Jason Derulo. Here’s the latest song that everyone seems to be grooving to these days. Rapper Arivu and singer Dhee (of Tamil song Rowdy Baby fame) have come out with a new song, Enjoy Enjaami, which is now going viral, with over 43 million people having viewed it on YouTube. While the song’s beats are impossible to miss, the visuals are equally captivating. Some of the credit for this goes to city-based Abhimanyu Sadanandan, who was the cinematographer for the video. 

Stills from the music video

Sadanandan reveals that the video was shot in two parts and by two cinematographers – him and Balaji Subramanian. Ask him if he expected the song to be such a hit and he says while the team hoped for a good response, no one imagined it to blow up this much. “When we heard the song, we knew it was going to be popular especially among the youth. But we didn’t anticipate the fame it has received,” says Sadanandan, who shot the forest portions of the song. 

The song, which was directed by Amith Krishnan from Studio MOCA, required the team to brainstorm to get the concept right. “We had to get the idea clear. My segment, which was the jungle part, was set in the studio, where we had to create as much of the real effect as we could. So, one of the most important aspects was getting the lighting right,” says the 29-year-old. The challenges didn’t stop there.

“When you make a music video, it’s not just the beats but also the visuals that hold an equal importance. The music was already catchy and now the onus was on us to come up with good visuals, something that would stay in the minds of people,” says Sadanandan, who was also the cinematographer for the Kannada movie Mundina Nildana, starring Praveen Tej, Radhika Chetan and Ananya Kashyap. 

Tuning in 
Enjoy Enjaami is the first album from Maajja, the record label by A R Rahman to support independent artistes The song speaks about the history of oppression, exploitation and labour, which goes 200 years back The song refers to Valliamma, who is Arivu’s grandmother

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Enjoy Enjaami
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a market place. (Photo | AP)
Daily average COVID-19 deaths in India rise up by 50% in a week 
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp