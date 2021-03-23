Colleges won’t stop running for any reason: DyCM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Classes for college students will not be stopped for any reason, said Minister for Higher Education Dr C N Ashwath Narayan on Monday. Talking to reporters at the inaugural of the ‘GetCETgo’, Dr Narayan said that already, a year has been wasted. “A few colleges, including BMS in the city, have witnessed positive cases among students. However, students have the option to attend online classes. Offline classes were never mandatory. However, attendance is necessary,” he added.

He put the onus on educational institutes to handle the Covid situation, conduct tests and ensure norms for hygiene, such as social distancing, wearing masks, and sanitising, are followed. “All educational institutions should make preparations to deal with the situation. The vaccine is out already. Just because of the announcement of the second wave, it is not right to suspend offline classes,” said the minister. The academic year should not be revised again at any cost, he added.