Eye-related issues on the rise, courtesy online classes

As per the baseline data, the understanding of science concepts and application was 37 percent," he added.

BENGALURU: Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar expressed helplessness over private schools obtaining stay orders on government rules restricting the number of hours of online classes. 

During the question hour in the Legislative Council on Monday, Congress MLC U B Venkatesh raised concern over increasing eye-related issues among children attending online classes. In reply, Suresh Kumar said that though the government had prescribed a fixed number of hours for online classes, private institutions were approaching the court and obtaining stay orders.

To another question, the minister said that the government is taking several measures to improve knowledge of basic science among schoolchildren. "As many as 31,344 students from 954 schools were evaluated in 2019-20. As per the baseline data, the understanding of science concepts and application was 37 percent," he added.

