Fun ti(e)me

BENGALURU: It’s not too difficult to be in awe of actor-author Stephen Fry’s tie collection, which he does show off once in a while. While usually thought to be formal, ties actually can add an element of quirkiness to an outfit. Just check out a new online thrift store – Rosy Auntie – started by city-based model Irene Augustin. It offers a collection of fun ties, collected by Augustin from across the world. Some noteworthy mentions are ties with a print of Van Gogh’s sunflower, Winnie the Pooh and South Park.

Why ties in particular? She answers, “Bengaluru has a huge club and golf culture. People have grown up seeing their fathers and grandfathers wearing ties. These are unisex and people from the city are experimental. So I thought why not start with this.”

Rosy Auntie (which has an Instagram handle by the same name) may not sound like your usual name for a store but Augustin has a sweet story to share. “I have an aunt by the same name. When I was younger, she used to travel across the world for her work and in return got some of the coolest gifts and clothes for Christmas. The clothes used to be so good that we always had somebody or the other asking us where we picked it from. Now I do the same – travel for work and pick up gifts for people,” shares Augustin, who has walked the ramp for designers like Gaurav Gupta, Masaba and Ritu Kumar.

Her collection includes finds from countries like New Zealand, Singapore, France, Italy, the Netherlands and the USA. “All the ties are unisex and handpicked. I love shopping not just for me but for everyone else too. So I thought why not turn it into a business,” says the 25-year-old model. So what kind of ties make it into her collection? “It needs to strike a chord with me. I’ve also worked in the fashion industry for around eight years now, so this helps too,” she says, adding that her favourite is the tie with Van Gogh’s sunflower, which she picked from the museum dedicated to the artist’s works in Amsterdam.

A fresh stock of ties is dropped for sale every Friday on the store’s Instagram page. The model plans to soon introduce apparel too. Keeping the thrift store open to only Bengaluru residents has been Augustin’s conscious decision. “Most of the fun thrift stores are based in Mumbai or Delhi. I’ve lived in Mumbai for three years and I felt Bengaluru was missing something. Slowly people are also getting used to the thrifting culture,” says Augustin.