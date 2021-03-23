STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Fun ti(e)me

Add some flair to your work-from-home meetings or casual Fridays in office with this thrift store that offers a range of quirky ties from across the world

Published: 23rd March 2021 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

Irene Augustin’s store includes a (1) Vintage Shipwreck Viccini silk tie from Italy

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s not too difficult to be in awe of actor-author Stephen Fry’s tie collection, which he does show off once in a while. While usually thought to be formal, ties actually can add an element of quirkiness to an outfit. Just check out a new online thrift store – Rosy Auntie – started by city-based model Irene Augustin. It offers a collection of fun ties, collected by Augustin from across the world. Some noteworthy mentions are ties with a print of Van Gogh’s sunflower, Winnie the Pooh and South Park.

Why ties in particular? She answers, “Bengaluru has a huge club and golf culture. People have grown up seeing their fathers and grandfathers wearing ties. These are unisex and people from the city are experimental. So I thought why not start with this.” 

Rosy Auntie (which has an Instagram handle by the same name) may not sound like your usual name for a store but Augustin has a sweet story to share. “I have an aunt by the same name. When I was younger, she used to travel across the world for her work and in return got some of the coolest gifts and clothes for Christmas. The clothes used to be so good that we always had somebody or the other asking us where we picked it from. Now I do the same – travel for work and pick up gifts for people,” shares Augustin, who has walked the ramp for designers like Gaurav Gupta, Masaba and Ritu Kumar. 

Her collection includes finds from countries like New Zealand, Singapore, France, Italy, the Netherlands and the USA. “All the ties are unisex and handpicked. I love shopping not just for me but for everyone else too. So I thought why not turn it into a business,” says the 25-year-old model. So what kind of ties make it into her collection? “It needs to strike a chord with me. I’ve also worked in the fashion industry for around eight years now, so this helps too,” she says, adding that her favourite is the tie with Van Gogh’s sunflower, which she picked from the museum  dedicated to the artist’s works in Amsterdam. 

A fresh stock of ties is dropped for sale every Friday on the store’s Instagram page. The model plans to soon introduce apparel too. Keeping the thrift store open to only Bengaluru residents has been Augustin’s conscious decision. “Most of the fun thrift stores are based in Mumbai or Delhi. I’ve lived in Mumbai for three years and I felt Bengaluru was missing something. Slowly people are also getting used to the thrifting culture,” says Augustin. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
What a Covid-19 second wave will mean for your money
Representational Image.
Japan registers 1st possible case of mother-to-newborn Covid transmission
For representational purpose.
Encashment of cheques will be hassle-free from September 30: RBI
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Aadhaar not mandatory for life certificate: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu minister RB Udhayakumar. (photo| Facebook/ @R.B.Udhayakumar)
TN govt under debt to reduce individual burden: Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp