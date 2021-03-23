Kannada school staff to protest in front of minister’s house 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Teachers and other staff of schools which are affiliated to different private school associations in the state, will sit in protest in front of the Primary and Secondary Education Minister’s residence on March 23 demanding that private Kannada medium schools be turned into aided institutes.

The protesters will wear black cloth on their faces during the silent protest to champion the cause of all Kannada medium schools that came into being after 1995. As many as 10,000 participants are expected from different parts of the state, said Lokesh Talikatte, state president of the Registered Unaided Private School Managment Association (RUPSA).

“The demand to turn private Kannada medium schools into aided schools has been there for a few years. With the support of (JDS) MLC Basavaraj Horatti, a 13-day hunger strike was held in December 2020, in front of the Dharwad DC’s office. At that time, (BJP) minister C C Patil had given a written assurance that grant-in aid will be given to schools that came up till the year 2000,” said Talikatte.

In consequent debates and discussions till the pre-bedget meetings, it was assured that schools from 1995 to 2005 will be given grant-in aid, but no announcement was made in the budget, he said. There are more than 6,000 private Kannada medium schools and 600 private Kannada medium Pre-University colleges that are demanding grant-in aid status.

For the last 25 years, teachers and lecturers are receiving an honorarium of just Rs 2,000 or lesser, as parents of the students enrolled in these schools are from financially backward backgrounds, he said.

Among their other demands is the provision of infrastructural funds to private unaided schools in Kalyana Karnataka region, and the reconsideration of shutting 124 private schools in Bidar which lack infrastructure facilities.