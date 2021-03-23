Setting the stage

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The artistic community was significantly hit during 2020 when the first wave hit the globe. Just as things seemed to brighten, there’s looming fear of how the second wave will affect the goings-on. But trying to find joy within the gloom, Antharanga Theatre is back with their theatre festival to celebrate their 40th anniversary. The three-day fest has a line up of four plays by different groups, with chief guests like theatre personalities Kappana, Nagabharana, Sripathi Manjanabailu, and Sudha Belawadi.

A scene from TeregaLu

Every year the name of the festival changes and this time they have decided on Navollasa Rangasambhrama. “Navollasa translates to new spirit and we wanted to give out that message during these times of Covid,” says Ram Manjjonaath, trustee of the theatre group. Though the group is based out of Basavanagudi, the festival is happening at Seva Sadana, Malleswaram.

“Theatre should not be restricted to a particular area or community. So rather than sticking to popular theatre places like Ranga Shankara or Jagriti, we decided to do it in a completely different area,” says Manjjonaath.

Being with the theatre group for more than 17 years, Manjjonaath says he has seen a huge increase in demand for regional theatre. “In the last few decades there have been so many theatre groups that have come up and each of them has their own style.

This also creates a responsibility for us to create more platforms for these theatre artistes,” he says. Although he is aware of the growing number of Covid-19 cases, he says all precautions have been taken, with viewers being allocated alternate seating.

Watch out