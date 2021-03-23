STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Setting the stage

City-based Antharanga Theatre is celebrating its 40th anniversary with its signature festival; this year’s theme highlights the much-needed positivity and a new spirit 

Published: 23rd March 2021 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

A scene from Court Marshal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The artistic community was significantly hit during 2020 when the first wave hit the globe. Just as things seemed to brighten, there’s looming fear of how the second wave will affect the goings-on. But trying to find joy within the gloom, Antharanga Theatre is back with their theatre festival to celebrate their 40th anniversary. The three-day fest has a line up of four plays by different groups, with chief guests like theatre personalities Kappana, Nagabharana, Sripathi Manjanabailu, and Sudha Belawadi.

A scene from TeregaLu

Every year the name of the festival changes and this time they have decided on Navollasa Rangasambhrama. “Navollasa translates to new spirit and we wanted to give out that message during these times of Covid,” says Ram Manjjonaath, trustee of the theatre group. Though the group is based out of Basavanagudi, the festival is happening at Seva Sadana, Malleswaram.

“Theatre should not be restricted to a particular area or community. So rather than sticking to popular theatre places like Ranga Shankara or Jagriti, we decided to do it in a completely different area,” says Manjjonaath. 

Being with the theatre group for more than 17 years, Manjjonaath says he has seen a huge increase in demand for regional theatre. “In the last few decades there have been so many theatre groups that have come up and each of them has their own style.

This also creates a responsibility for us to create more platforms for these theatre artistes,” he says. Although he is aware of the growing number of Covid-19 cases,  he says all precautions have been taken, with viewers being allocated alternate seating. 

Watch out

  • Date: March 23 
  • Play: Court Marshal
  • Language: Kannada
  • Original play: Swadesh Deepak’s play with same name
  • Translated to Kannada by: Siddalinga Pattanashetty
  • Team: Abhinaya Taranga
  • Date: March 24
  • Play: Sa.Ma.Na by Sripriya
  • Also includes rehearsed reading of P Lankesh’s play TeregaLu by Antharanga team
  • The plays will be staged at Seva Sadana, Malleswaram
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
What a Covid-19 second wave will mean for your money
Representational Image.
Japan registers 1st possible case of mother-to-newborn Covid transmission
For representational purpose.
Encashment of cheques will be hassle-free from September 30: RBI
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Aadhaar not mandatory for life certificate: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu minister RB Udhayakumar. (photo| Facebook/ @R.B.Udhayakumar)
TN govt under debt to reduce individual burden: Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp