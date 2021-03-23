Vaccine safe, take it without fear 

By Express News Service

There seems to be no end in sight to the Covid pandemic. The world came to a standstill, people were tired of working from home and we did not know how much longer we could hold on. Then there was light at the end of the tunnel with pharmaceutical companies across the world reporting that trials of Covid vaccines were underway and they looked promising. Fast forward to 2021...

The vaccine has been rolled out on a massive scale, with frontline workers and vulnerable populations receiving the first dose. But it has not been smooth sailing by any stretch. Overcoming the resistance by the anti-vaccine lobby has not been easy with health experts patiently assuaging public fears. A recent stumbling block are reports coming out of many European countries of thromboembolic episodes occurring post Covid vaccination. As of March 10, 30 out of 5 million people who had received a dose of the AstraZeneca Oxford Covid vaccine have reportedly suffered from thromboembolic episodes.

Among the Caucasian population, one in a thousand people suffers from unprovoked thromboembolic episodes due to genetic and other physiological reasons. These episodes can be attributed to natural prevalence and is unlikely to be vaccine related. While a close eye must be kept on the situation, the vaccine can be administered safely and I encourage the public to avail of it when the opportunity arises. It would be an opportune moment to make use of the CoWin platform to keep track of adverse events among the vaccinated by enabling them to enter their health status on the platform.

Currently two vaccines are available in India -- Covaxin by Bharat Biotech and Covishield by Serum Institute, Pune and AstraZeneca Oxford. Covaxin consists of the inactivated virus, priming the body’s immune system to recognise and produce antibodies in case of an infection. Covishield uses a novel mRNA technology and contains the coronavirus spike protein helping the immune system produce antibodies, preventing the virus from attaching to our cells and causing infection.

A common misconception among is that masks and social distancing can be dispensed with once a person is vaccinated. This is patently false. Vaccine efficacy has been estimated to be around 65% for the AstraZeneca Oxford vaccine. There is a six out of 10 chance that a person will not contract Covid after around 6-8 weeks of vaccination. While the risk significantly reduces, it remains if precautions are not taken. Another advantage of getting vaccinated is in the unfortunate event of someone testing positive. They are more likely to have a mild illness. My advice would be, get vaccinated when it becomes available and continue to wear masks and maintain distance.

Dr Satyanarayana Mysore, Senior Pulmonologist, Head of the Department, Sleep Medicine, Manipal Hospitals, Bengaluru