We are still under the ‘Crown’, so mind it!

BENGALURU: We shed our allegiance to the Crown 74 years ago. But we are under a different one now. It’s called Coronavirus (from the crown-like spike proteins of the virus) that has been claiming lives and afflicting people for over a year. It has raised its ugly head in Karnataka to mark the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

And how are we reacting to it? Like as if the virus and the Covid-19 pandemic has gone away with the year 2020. So much so, the Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, while announcing the second wave on Sunday, had a tone of appeal hinging on a warning that if people do not adhere to the basic Covid-19 safety norms of wearing masks, maintaining physical distancing, and following personal hygiene, “strict measures” (probably even the dreaded lockdown, but without mentioning it) will have to be brought in.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has decided to wait and watch, and review the situation after a week – which speaks a lot while indicating that a decision after the review could involve night curfews and lockdowns, too. Just could, though none from the official circles has spoken about it!

But why think about what could happen a week later when it is in our hands – the people’s hands – to ensure that safe conduct on the part of each and every one of us can avert another lockdown and its effects. We don’t need to be reminded how crippling they were.

It doesn’t take much convincing to drill in the fact that lockdowns, curfews, containment zones and a range of restrictions are measures that put our freedom in a straitjacket, although well-meaning and aimed at minimising the spread of Covid-19 infection among the masses.

Why, even the act of having to wear a proper mask to avoid being infected is being seen as a restriction on freedom. There have been cases where marshals and dutiful citizens insisting on fellow-citizens wearing masks properly had to endure punches in a violent expression of “fight for freedom” from the mask! A little understanding would suffice here. Fundamental rights and freedom are naturally better known and celebrated than fundamental duties, which also find mention in the Indian Constitution.

In 1949, when the Indian Constitution was adopted, there were no provisions for Fundamental Duties. But Fundamental Rights were already included in Part III of the Constitution. It was the Swaran Singh Committee which recommended that Fundamental Duties be added in the Constitution. This was done through the 42nd Amendment in 1976 in a new Chapter IV-A which consists of only one Article – 51-A with Fundamental Duties for citizens.

Fundamental duties are intended to serve as a reminder to the citizens that while the rights are conferred, they need to observe basic norms of democratic conduct and behaviour because rights and duties are correlative. There is no free lunch!

The most relevant of these in this case is 51-A (d), which states: “...to defend the country and render national service when called upon to do so.” A country is not defined merely by its borders. A country’s human resources is even more valuable, and health emerges as the crucial factor that determines its quality.

Besides, the call of duty to “defend the country” need not be seen exclusively in the face of threat from armed forces of not-so-friendly nations. A deadly and dreaded virus among the population is equally threatening. And it is here, for the second year running!

So, it is time to stand up and get rid of this “Crown”! Play safe and fight it!

