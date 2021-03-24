Behind the (crime) scenes 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: They says reality is stranger than fiction. Which is why IPS officer Amit Lodha, who has solved many complicated cases in Bihar, has had no dearth of inspiration while writing his second book Life in the Uniform (Penguin Random House, Rs 299). The book gives readers a chance to experience an IPS officer’s life through his own eyes. Excerpts from the interview:

Are stories written in the book inspired from your real life?

This book is filled with my personal experiences, nothing is an exaggeration or lie. These are simple straightforward stories of the life of a policeman, so in that way it’s very different from books written on police officers.

Many films portray cop characters. How much of what happens in a movie happens in real life?

I hate it when people call me Dabangg or Singham. Our lives are like any normal person’s. My wife gets angry with me, and sometimes I have to listen to whatever she says. I am a tough person. Otherwise for someone who has broken the law or a civilian who has done something wrong, it is my moral duty to see that things are done right. I have done encounters, killed criminals but I have never considered myself a super cop.

Tell us about your new book and how it is different from the first one you wrote.

My first book Bihar Diaries was about a particular case, which went on for three months. But this book is about the cases during my course of time as SP in seven districts of Bihar. It is almost a memoir of sorts. It also includes my personal experiences from when I joined the service, especially when I put on the uniform and suddenly changed from a normal person to a man in uniform. The book has stories of how I handled communal tension, Naxalite arrests, kidnapping cases, tackling pressure from bosses and

politicians, etc.

The book has a tinge of humour in it. In what ways do cops bust stress?

I actually love my job. In my line of duty I get calls only with bad news. I knew what I had signed up for, so I never see myself stressed, it sends a wrong message to my subordinates. Otherwise I do yoga, meditation and two hours of sports every day, which also helps. Not many people know but I have a decent sense of humour.

Did you feel any pressure while writing this book, especially after the success of Bihar Diaries?

I had no pressure at all. Having a story is one thing and putting it down on paper is another. I am not in the business of selling books. The first book was surely on my bucket list since the words came naturally to me, but I was not ready for the second book at all. But I am just glad that people like the look. As a police officer, I never thought I would get fan mails for my book.

Bihar Diaries is soon going to be turned into a movie. Can we expect another blockbuster from you?

Both the books are turning into movies. Bihar Diaries is being directed by Neeraj Pandey and will be out this year.

You were an IIT graduate before you became a civil servant. What made you take this path?

In the early ’90s, career options were limited. I always wanted to join the civil services and for that, I had to complete my graduation. Since I was good at mathematics and got through IIT, I thought why not finish my graduation from IIT. Of course, I had a miserable time and there were many other students who where were way more intelligent that me. The story might sound funny but it’s true. Sometime you just get lucky in life.