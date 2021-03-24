STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Scanning sustainability at Fashion Week ’21

Among the highlights of the sustainable virtual shows was Delhi-based designer Payal Pratap’s  collection ‘Room with a View’.

Published: 24th March 2021 04:25 AM

Payal Pratap’s ‘Room With A View’ collection

By Sarayu Hegde
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Last week witnessed an exciting new edition in fashion – the collaboration of two pioneering bodies of Indian fashion for the very first time –  Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) X Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW) jointly organised by Lakmé & RISE Worldwide (formerly IMG Reliance). It created a unified fashion week, a platform that represents talent and inclusivity, with a vision to promote and unite Indian fashion for the common good of all . The five-day visual extravaganza’s phygital (physical and digital) show was a stellar line-up of designers, from the opening virtual show act by ace couturier Anamika Khanna to physical drive-in shows by House of Masaba, and more. 

The high point for me was the spotlight on sustainability day. 
From bringing designers and cluster collaborations to revive craft to using materials like discarded 
tarpaulins, denim industry per-consumer waste and creating cutting-edge couture, it was sustainable 
innovation at its finest. 

Among the highlights of the sustainable virtual shows was Delhi-based designer Payal Pratap’s  collection ‘Room with a View’. It included maxi dresses, saree dresses, riddled with peplum sleeves, gathers and hand-woven details woven in fabrics like Chanderi, handwoven cotton, and cotton wool. Rich shades of plum, ruby, auburn autumn and ochre set the tone of the colour palette with Payal’s signature cross stitch motifs and hand embroidered sequence which made an appearance in the collection. 

The ‘All about India’ show by RISE Worldwide featured three reputed fashion labels who were conscious and craft-centric in their make. This season Chola, Khanijo and Huemn took on the virtual runway with their gender fluid, seasonless collections, where models walked to the beat of a rap about sustainable fashion by musician Agsy, breaking stereotypes associated with sustainable fashion. 

PETA brand ambassadors and fitness enthusiasts Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar featured in a short film titled Killer Looks Without Killing Animals with a vegan and leather-free wardrobe going from athleisure to date night outfits, thereby highlighting the film’s title. 

The third edition of the Circular Design Challenge (CDC) by R|Elan fashion in partnership with United Nations Environment Programme promoted brands whose design innovations were rooted in circularity in fashion and a more eco-friendly world. Among the six finalists, Nece Gene’s reusable denim to couture garments or the scarves which become totes by Anitha Shankar’s Totescarf were some of the environmental champions of tomorrow who are bringing about the much-needed revolution in the fashion industry today. From upcycled and recycled to zero waste garments, the future of true fashion should stand to challenge, change and move from trend to transitional. 

(The writer is a lifestyle consultant and mindful fashion advocate)

