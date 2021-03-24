STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

With lockdown a no-no, BBMP builds own strategy

Will identify source of infection, create mini containment zones; RT-PCR tests must for all residents of PG accommodation, hostels

Published: 24th March 2021 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2021 04:11 AM   |  A+A-

A worker makes arrangements at the Koramangala Indoor stadium, in Bengaluru, which is all set to be reopened as a Covid Care Centre, on Tuesday | ashishkrishna HP

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the State Government categorically saying that a lockdown is not on the cards for now, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has come up with its own strategy to arrest the spread of Covid infections. After official data showed that a majority of people who contracted Covid recently had travel history, the BBMP at its recent meeting decided that it was crucial to identify the source of infection and made RT-PCR tests mandatory for all residents of paying guest accommodations and hostels, especially students with a travel history who are returning to colleges. 

“Teams have been deployed at degree, nursing and engineering colleges to test all students and staff. This month, till now, over 20,000 students have been tested,” said Rajendra Cholan, BBMP Special Commissioner, Health.

Covid cases have seen a steep rise over the past 15 days with about 350 cases per day in the first week of March to 1,000-plus cases a day now. War room data shows that 85-90 per cent of cases detected recently are asymptomatic. Three Covid Care Centres will now be opened to isolate such people. The BBMP plans to create micro-containment zones where people with travel history have tested positive and monitor them closely. 

Cholan said that teams have also been deployed at railway stations and bus stands during peak hours, especially early morning and late evening, to check the Covid status of travellers coming from states which have travel restrictions in place. Their samples will be collected if they do not have a negative RT-PCR report, he added. 

Dr C N Manjunath, member of the Covid Advisory Committee and Director of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases, said that food handlers and caterers could be a source of infection if they do not follow Covid norms. The BBMP has now advised eateries to test their food handlers every 15 days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP COVID 19 lockdown
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Jagan govt backs March 26 Bharat Bandh; offices, RTS buses after 1 pm 
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a poll rally (Photo | PTI)
CAA will not to be implemented before July, Lok Sabha told
Elderly people queue up to get immunised against Covid-19 in Tirupati | Madhav K
Test-track-treat: Centre’s new guidelines to states amid rise in Covid cases
India all-rounder Krunal Pandya (Photo | AP)
Kept dad's bag in dressing room, he will always be with us: Krunal and Hardik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Adirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp