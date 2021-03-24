With lockdown a no-no, BBMP builds own strategy

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the State Government categorically saying that a lockdown is not on the cards for now, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has come up with its own strategy to arrest the spread of Covid infections. After official data showed that a majority of people who contracted Covid recently had travel history, the BBMP at its recent meeting decided that it was crucial to identify the source of infection and made RT-PCR tests mandatory for all residents of paying guest accommodations and hostels, especially students with a travel history who are returning to colleges.

“Teams have been deployed at degree, nursing and engineering colleges to test all students and staff. This month, till now, over 20,000 students have been tested,” said Rajendra Cholan, BBMP Special Commissioner, Health.

Covid cases have seen a steep rise over the past 15 days with about 350 cases per day in the first week of March to 1,000-plus cases a day now. War room data shows that 85-90 per cent of cases detected recently are asymptomatic. Three Covid Care Centres will now be opened to isolate such people. The BBMP plans to create micro-containment zones where people with travel history have tested positive and monitor them closely.

Cholan said that teams have also been deployed at railway stations and bus stands during peak hours, especially early morning and late evening, to check the Covid status of travellers coming from states which have travel restrictions in place. Their samples will be collected if they do not have a negative RT-PCR report, he added.

Dr C N Manjunath, member of the Covid Advisory Committee and Director of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases, said that food handlers and caterers could be a source of infection if they do not follow Covid norms. The BBMP has now advised eateries to test their food handlers every 15 days.