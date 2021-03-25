Active Covid cases: Bengaluru Urban seventh highest in India

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Urban is among 10 districts across the country with the highest number of active Covid cases, according to national estimates announced in New Delhi on Wednesday.With 10,766 Covid-19 patients under treatment, Bengaluru Urban ranks seventh in the country, with the remaining nine districts are in Maharashtra. Pune district had the highest number of active cases in the country at 43,590.

While the national estimates were based on Tuesday’s figures, 1,398 cases reported in Bengaluru Urban on Wednesday pushed up the district’s active cases tally to 11,520.While the number of active cases had fallen below 4,000 in January from 66,854 as on October 11, 2020, the second wave has seen the number nearly doubling in less than 10 days: cases rose from 6,454 cases on March 15 to 11,520 as on March 24.

The recovery rate in Bengaluru Urban declined from 97.33% on March 15 to 96.18% on Wednesday.

Statewide, too, figures indicate that the second wave is only increasing in intensity. From having a single-day positivity rate of 0.58% on March 1, the positivity rate on March 23 climbed to 2.12%, as per the health bulletin released on Wednesday.

A steady increase in cases has been observed with 2,298 new Covid-19 patients added in a day to the state’s tally of 9,75,955 cases, and the positivity rate is 4.72%. Twelve deaths reported on Wednesday took the toll to 12,461.Of the 16,886 active cases in the state, 143 are high-risk patients admitted in ICUs.Karnataka’s recovery rate, which had been dismal at just 35.29% on July 20, 2020, had steadily risen to a much healthier 98% before the second wave kicked in, and has now dropped to 96.99%.