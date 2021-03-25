Bengaluru: Goldman Sachs asks employees to work-from-home as local Covid cases surge

By Online Desk

Investment banking company Goldman Sachs has asked all of its workers, except critical employees at its operation in Bengaluru to work from home as COVID cases are on the rise.

"This hasn't come as a surprise given how coronavirus cases have been rising in the city, specifically in the area where the office is located," said an employee, NDTV cites Reuters report.

"There's no word on how long the work-from-home will continue but my guess is that we won't be returning to office for the next three to four months."

According to the city data, Bengaluru reported 1,280 new infections on Tuesday.

India added over one lakh coronavirus infections in just two days with 53,476 new cases in a span of 24 hours, the highest single day rise so far this year, pushing the nationwide COVID-19 tally of cases to 1,17,87,534, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The active caseload registered an increase for the 15th day in row and was recorded at 3,95,192 comprising 3.35 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 95.28 per cent, the data stated.

The daily rise in infections was the highest recorded in 153 days.

A total of 1,60,692 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 53,684 from Maharashtra, 12,630 from Tamil Nadu, 12,461 from Karnataka, 10,973 from Delhi, 10,312 from West Bengal, 8,769 from Uttar Pradesh and 7,197 from Andhra Pradesh.