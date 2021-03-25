STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid offences to be compounded, fines set

Issued under Section 10(4) of the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act, the notification lists public servants or officers who are authorised to compound the fines.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government has modified its earlier rules to allow compounding of Covid-related violations on payment of fines, and placed the notification before the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday. The notification, issued by Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, was placed before a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj, during the hearing of a PIL filed by Letzkit Foundation seeking directions to the State Government to strictly implement Covid regulations on wearing of masks, social distancing, limits on the number of participants at gatherings, etc. The court directed the State to give publicity to the notification. 

Issued under Section 10(4) of the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act, the notification lists public servants or officers who are authorised to compound the fines. They include BBMP marshals, police officers not below the rank of head constable, health inspectors, bill collectors in urban local bodies, panchayat development officers and secretaries in gram panchayats.

The compounded penalty for mask and physical distance violations is Rs 250 in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and municipal corporation limits, and Rs 100 in other areas. The notification also says that the owners of venues and organisers or hosts should individually be held responsible.

ENFORCEABLE RULES UNDER THE NOTIFICATION

Weddings: 500 people in open places, 200 in closed areas
Birthday parties/other celebrations: 100 persons in open places, 50 in closed areas
Death/funeral: 100 people in open places, 50 in closed areas
Cremation/burial: 50 people
Other functions: 100 people
Religious events: 500 people in open places
Political events: 500 people in open places

COMPOUNDING AMOUNT FOR VIOLATION OF GUIDELINES

D5,000 for non air-conditioned party halls and departmental stores
D10,000 for air conditioned party halls, departmental stores, branded shops (single and multi ple brands) and shopping malls. 
D10,000 for starred hotels (three stars and above), wedding or convention halls with a minimum capacity of 500 people or other similar public places
D10,000 for organisers of public functions/gatherings/celebrations

