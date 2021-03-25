Eyeing safety

Dr Amod Nayak By

BENGALURU: With the festival of colours, Holi, just around the corner, everyone is waiting to jump into the celebrations. But adequate care for the eyes is a must. Nowadays, it has been observed that vegetables and flowers dyes are no longer being used to make colours. Instead, synthetic chemical colours are being used which have an adverse effect on eyesight. Therefore, it is essential that we take care of our eyes while playing Holi, or one could suffer from irritation and/or allergies, infections, and sometimes even temporary blindness. Here is a list of dos and don’ts for you to keep in mind before you play Holi.

Do

1. Apply oil: The skin around your eyes is very sensitive. Apply coconut or almond oil around your eyes before you go out.

2. Use shades: When someone is applying colours on your face make sure they do not enter the eyes. It can be covered by using protective glasses, sunglasses, or plain glasses.

3. Blink and clean: It is important to try and remove as much colour from the eye as possible. In case it has entered your eyes, wash them immediately with clean or drinking water many times. Lower your face and then try gently to open your eyes in the water collected in your palms. Blink frequently and try and move your eyes around to help rinse off the colour. Do not put water in your eye since that can be detrimental. Also, it is advisable to tie your hair and use a cap to prevent coloured water dripping into your eyes. This may cause eye infections and allergies while playing Holi. Try and keep your eyes open at this time.

4. Consult a doctor: In case the redness does not go, or if there is discharge, itchiness, discomfort or bleeding, immediately consult an eye care professional.

5. Be mindful: It’s indeed beneficial to not smear the colours anywhere near the eye. However, this is not always possible, so keep your eyes and lips tightly shut if you are attacked on your face.

6. Lubricate with eye drops: These can be used in case of irritation with the tear supplements. This will help calm any irritation and will also wash off some of the residual colours inside the eye.

Don’t

1. Rub your eyes: Avoid touching your eyes or rubbing them more frequently as it will cause irritation or vision loss.

2. Use water balloons: These are very dangerous and cause blunt trauma to the eye which could cause bleeding, lens subluxation or dislocation, macular edema, or retinal detachment. This could result in loss of vision or even loss of an eye. These situations need to be investigated immediately by an ophthalmologist.

3. Remove substances: Do not try to remove anything that has entered your eyes with a handkerchief or tissue; it will only make things worse.

4. Wear contact lenses: Avoid wearing contact lenses or opt for a daily disposable one as it may cause more harm than good. Contact lenses have water absorbing properties and tend to concentrate any coloured water that enters the eye increasing the risk of allergies and infections.

