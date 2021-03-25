Festival of colours brings no cheer; avoid celebrations, advise doctors

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Covid cases crossing 2,000 in the state on Wednesday, after a gap of over two months, doctors have cautioned people not to celebrate Holi, as large gatherings could lead to increased incidence of community transmission. Recently, states like Maharashtra and Kerala witnessed a sudden spurt in cases. Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar had also stated that with the second Covid wave coming, people should avoid large gatherings.

With Holi round the corner, Haryana and Delhi have banned Holi celebrations. However, Karnataka is yet to release guidelines on the same. Health experts say it is best if Holi parties and celebrations are not held, to avoid congregations. Dr Brunda M S, Consultant, Internal Medicine, Aster CMI Hospital, said, “As we are already witnessing the second wave of Covid-19, we strongly advise people to avoid participating in Holi celebrations this year. A healthy person can also get infected through droplet infection. This can lead to increased incidence of community transmission and result in a surge in cases.”

Dr Ravindra Mehta, senior consultant and HOD, Pulmonology and Interventional Pulmonology, Apollo Speciality Hospitals, informed that they are expecting the state government to come up with festival guidelines. “Covid-19 protocols are bound to get violated at Holi events — masks will get wet and there will be no social distancing while playing with colours. While water may not have a role in spreading infection, it is all about the basic mechanism of how you play Holi — smearing colours on each other, touching each other’s face – which violates every principle of masking and social distancing. However, family members can play Holi among themselves.” he said.

Suggesting alternatives, Dr S N Aravinda, Consultant, Internal Medicine, Aster RV Hospital, said, “In case you do choose to play a little with Holi colours, opt for homemade, organic preparations. Look for colourful, festive-themed masks to wear on Holi. One can connect with friends over video calls and chats.”