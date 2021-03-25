Power statement

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kangana Ranaut is back in the news, but this time it’s for her upcoming movie, Thalaivi. The official trailer was launched on Tuesday but the teaser was not the only thing making a buzz on the internet. The Kanjeevaram sari that Ranaut wore for the launch seemed to have won many hearts and interestingly, the outfit comes from Madhurya Creations, which is a city-based handloom revival boutique.

The actor, who portrays the character of former chief minister of Tamil Nadu J. Jayalalithaa, decided to channel the quintessential South Indian look with the Kanjeevaram sari. The rust coloured outfit with intricate work on the thick border was teamed with a black blouse.

“The sari was made while thinking of the colour combination of rust and black. This combination was used often in the olden days. You might find this kind of combination in your grandmother’s closets,” says Bharathy Harish, coordinator of Madhurya Creations.

She adds that the sari also fits the occasion for various reasons. “Usually in the olden days, the rust or saffron colour signified renouncement of the world and black suggested power. Since Kangana is portraying a woman of power, stylist Ami Patel felt the sari best suits the occasion,” says Harish, adding that the saree was woven in the weavers’ village of Kanchipuram.

The boutique started receiving enquiries about the sari within just 24 hours. “People want to know about the availability of a sari with the exact border and colour, but these are not mass produced pieces. So we are yet to take orders,” adds Harish. Ranaut, who had two other reasons of celebration apart from her launch – her birthday and her fourth National Award – completed the look with a statement necklace and earrings, with hair tied in a bun adorned with jasmine flowers.