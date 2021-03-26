CD gate: FIR registered against ex-Karnataka minister Jarkiholi for 'sexual harassment'

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a major twist to the CD gate case, Cubbon Park police have booked former Karnataka minister Ramesh Jarkiholi for alleged sexual harassment, based on a written complaint by the woman.

Jarkiholi has been charged under sections 376C (sexual intercourse by person in authority), 354A (sexual harassment), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 417 (punishment for cheating) of the IPC, and 67A (punishment for publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act, etc., in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act.

ALSO READ: CD row: Woman sends written complaint against Jarkiholi to Bengaluru police commissioner

A senior police officer from the SIT said that the FIR has been registered on Friday evening and a notice has been issued to the woman through her lawyer to appear before the investigation officer to take further legal action. She also needs to make a statement before the magistrate as part of the investigation.

The woman who was seen in the CD had released a third video on Friday morning, saying that she is filing a case before the SIT against Jarkiholi and claiming that she is a victim in the case.

The woman said in the video that until now she was afraid but after many politicians, women's organisations and public came forward to support her, she decided to file a case against Jarkiholi.

Speaking to reporters, her lawyer K N Jagadish Kumar said, "I met the city police commissioner Kamal Pant regarding the complaint and he referred it to the Cubbon Park police, where an FIR has been registered. Since Jarkiholi is a very influential person, she is scared to come out in public and will appear before the SIT soon after getting proper security."