CD row: Woman sends written complaint against Jarkiholi to Bengaluru police commissioner

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The woman who was seen in the CD with former Karnataka minister Ramesh Jarkiholi has released a third video, saying that she is filing a case against him. Based on a written complaint by her, a lawyer has approached the city police commissioner to file the case on her behalf.

The woman said in the video that she was fearing for her safety until now but after many politicians, women's organisations and public came forward to support her, she decided to file a case against Jarkiholi. She had approached her lawyer Jagadish who is handing over her complaint to the SIT.

Speaking to reporters, Jagadish said, "She has given a written complaint and thus I am meeting the city police commissioner Kamal Pant to file a case. She made many allegations in the complaint and demanded legal action against him. Since Jarkiholi is a very influential person, she is scared to come out in public and thus eight lawyers are giving legal aid to her. She will appear before the police soon after she gets proper security."

Reacting to her complaint before the commissioner, Jarkiholi said, "I have discussed it with my lawyer. Let her make any kind of allegations and I will react according to law. Why has she been absconding for 26 days and is now filing a case against me," he questioned.

On Thursday, she had released a second video and said she will appear before the SIT soon after verifying the safety of her parents. She has also raised suspicion about the way the SIT is investigating the case and claimed she had sent the first video to the Commissioner’s office and the SIT and the complaint was filed by Jarkiholi the next day. “I don’t know whom they (SIT) are saving?” she had questioned in the video.