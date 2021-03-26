STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Festivals to be low-key this year too

Against the backdrop of a persistent rise in Covid-19 infections in the past fortnight and a number of festivals coming up, the state government has decided to prohibit public celebrations.

Published: 26th March 2021 06:04 AM

By Express News Service

With Ugadi, Holi, Shab-e-Barat, Good Friday etc, around the corner, the state government fears that gatherings and public congregations may pose setbacks to the gains made in suppressing the chain of transmission.

In an order issued on Thursday, Karnataka Chief Secretary Ravi Kumar said that public celebrations and all gatherings or congregations during upcoming festivals should not be allowed in public places. “In case any person is found violating the aforesaid instructions, the defaulting person(s) shall be proceeded against as per the provisions of section 51 to 60 of Disaster Management Act, 2005, Section 188 of IPC and Section 4,5 and 10 of the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act,2020,” the order said.

Yogasana included in Khelo India Youth Games 2021, says Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

