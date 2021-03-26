HC to state: Will you convince people in congested areas to take Covid vaccine?

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday sought response from the state government on making special efforts to persuade people residing in densely populated areas of the city to get vaccinated.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar passed the order after hearing a batch of public interest litigations dealing with the issues arising due to the pandemic.

The Court noted there are a large number of people residing in slums and shanties, which include workers from various infrastructure projects in Bengaluru. “The question is, will the state make special efforts to persuade the citizens residing in thickly populated localities are more vulnerable to Covid, to take the vaccine?” the court asked.

“Perhaps, it will be a major step in the direction of curbing the spread of Covid. The state government should respond to this during the next hearing. The steps taken by BBMP on implementation of Covid norms should also be placed on record, within a period of one week from Thursday”, the Court ordered.