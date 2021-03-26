Seoul, or Sabarmati for namma Bengaluru’s rajakaluves?

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: If things go as instructed by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, namma Bengaluru could have its own version of Cheonggyecheon Seoul, South Korea’s, public recreation space, or Ahmedabad’s famed Sabarmati river front in the next 10 months. After months of baby steps, Yediyurappa on Thursday laid the foundation stone for the K-100 Rajakaluve project that seeks to restore Bengaluru’s waterways and storm water drains network and turn the adjacent area into a space that the public can enjoy.

During the ceremony, the CM directed BBMP officials to complete the project within 10 months. The project involves building European style pathways with walking and cycling lanes, small parks and recreational spaces. Interestingly, the project, which was initially envisaged along the lines of South Korean capital Seoul’s Cheonggyecheon water front, is now being planned similar to the design of Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati river front landscape.

In the annual budget, the state government approved Rs 169 crore for the Koramangala Valley Development and Rejuvenation Project. BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad said the project, dubbed Citizens’ Waterway Project, aims at providing a facelift to historically significant stormwater drains from KR Market to Bellandur Lake via Shantinagar, Hosur Road, and Koramangala.

Considered one of the most historically significant rajakaluves, the K-100 connected the Dharmambudhi lake - over which the Kempegowda Bus Station now stands - with Bellandur lake. The primary drain is 11.4 km in length, with a total 28.06 km network, including secondary drains.“Like in Singapore, even Bengaluru residents will see water canals running through neighbourhoods,” said an official.