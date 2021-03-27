STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Children may get midday meal during vacation

Permission sought to extend scheme beyond April 10, edu dept waits for Centre’s nod

Published: 27th March 2021 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2021 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

midday meal

Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)

By Pearl Maria D’Souza 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka’s education department is batting for an extension of the midday meal scheme through the summer holidays for more than 55 lakh students. They comprise nearly 90 per cent of the 61.24 lakh students enrolled in Classes 1 to 10 in state board schools.A large number of these beneficiaries are from government lower primary and higher primary schools.

The department has already sought permission from the Government of India (GoI) to extend the programme beyond the designated tenure of April 10. “A substantial amount for the scheme comes from the Central government for beneficiaries till Class 8. We are requesting the GoI to extend it till May. We are yet to receive a reply,” a top department official told The New Indian Express.

The cost of 60 per cent of the food and transportation is covered by the Central government, for students till Class 8. The State government foots the bill for the remaining 40 per cent of the food cost, besides the entire cost of food and transportation for students of Classes 9 and 10.

On an average, the State and Centre incur a cost of Rs 4.13 per day per student of Classes 1 to 5, and Rs 6.18 per day per student of Classes 6 to 10, who require higher nutritional intake. Part of the expenditure is rice, dal, vegetables, oil, salt, (cooking) fuel and condiments. Ever since the Unlock phases began, post lockdown, the government resorted to supplying dry ration kits to students. 

After the high court’s intervention, the government had to clear its 108-day backlog of pending midday meals that were to be given to students, but were denied to them in June and July 2020, and August to October 2020.Dry ration kits worth Rs 4.97 per student per day are being given to students of Classes 1 to 5 and kits worth Rs 7.45 per student per day to students of Classes 6 to 10.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
midday meal
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ThinkEdu Conclave Day 1 | Ramesh Pokhriyal | Makarand Paranjape | The New Indian Express
Ramesh Pokhriyal
Ramesh Pokhriyal at ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | NEP | Education
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp