Demand rises for home care services

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the second wave setting in, hospitals in the city are seeing a rise in demand for home care services, and these facilities have also increased their capacity to accommodate the requests.Mahesh Joshi, Chief Executive Officer, Apollo Homecare, said, “In January and February, we saw just two or three Covid-positive patients requesting home care services.

But in the last two weeks, over 100 patients have opted for the service. Many patients complained that beds were not available at hospitals and asked for home isolation service. Also, as majority of the patients suffered mild symptoms, they are comfortable with home care services. We have even ramped up the capacity to assist the surge by creating a dynamic model and increasing manpower.”

Dr Joshi said there has been a demand from patients seeking home care packages for post-Covid complications also. “Such issues include long-term breathing problems or muscular pain. Many don’t want to visit hospitals fearing a Covid infection. Even for non-Covid patients, the OPD consultation has come down by 40-50 per cent, and it hasn’t increased much since then,” he added.

Dr Aravinda G M, Consultant - Internal Medicine, Manipal Hospitals, Jayanagar, said that people seem to be fairly aware that a second wave of the virus is already here. “At Manipal Hospitals too, we saw a 10 per cent rise in demand for home care services from Covid patients,” he added.